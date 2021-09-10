Loading the player…

Gospel songstress Erica Campbell is lending her angelic voice in praise as a part of McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour later this month, in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities and in celebration of Gospel Music Heritage Month.

“Knowing I can share my heart and share my music to encourage and inspire people in this crazy time that we’re in right now is a blessing,” she shared. “I feel that it’s an honor.”

Erica Campbell | Image via WEtv

The yearly concert event serves to foster community through the tradition of gospel music, and coincides with Gospel Music Heritage Month, a yearly celebration of our cultural musical expression of faith and hope.

“I think it’s so important that we celebrate our gospel music heritage. So many other genres and styles of music found their foundation in gospel,” Campbell said. “To be able to celebrate gospel music and the artists that have gone before and even to be an artist making impact in the world is really important.”

“That’s the purpose of singing. It’s giving praise to God, but letting other people hear your praise so they want to serve the God that you serve.”

Campbell, alongside Dawkins & Dawkins, Dewayne Woods, Israel Houghton, Lena Byrd Miles, and Mali Music, will be performing on the West Coast edition of McDonald’s 15th annual Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour on Sunday, September 26th.

The concert is held in benefit of Ronald McDonald House Charities®, supporting its mission to improve the health and well-being of children and their families, which holds even more weight today as the world continues the battle against COVID-19. Virtual concert goers will be able to donate directly to the charity live at RMHC.org/ICGT2021.

“I always say, ‘God, everything you’ve given me, allow me to be a conduit and not a container.’ I don’t want to take it and hold everything to myself. I want it to flow through me,” she said of her support of Ronald McDonald House. “To have the opportunity to be a part of something that is giving and sharing and changing lives is very very important. I’m honored to be a part and make change in our world.”

Other artists performing in the virtual concert tour include Bri Babineaux, Pastor Mike Jr., Sir the Baptist, John P. Kee, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Anthony Brown, and the Howard Gospel Choir of Howard University featuring Richard Smallwood, and more.

“For the last 15 years, we have uplifted spirits and brought communities together through the McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour,” said Alexea Gordon, Manager, McDonald’s Multicultural Strategy & Engagement. “We are thrilled to celebrate this great tour milestone during Gospel Heritage Month to, once again, provide fans with a free concert series featuring inspiring performances by award-winning gospel entertainers.”

McDonald’s 15th annual Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour will take place September 19th through October 10th, airing every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on BET Network’s YouTube channel and BET.com. Take a closer look at our interview with Erica Campbell above.