Erica Campbell On New Music, Faith, And The Trip That Changed Her Life

Courtesy

Erica Campbell is a force. For over 20 years, her unmistakable voice has been the soundtrack to countless lives, blending gospel music a powerful message of faith. As one-half of the iconic duo Mary Mary and now a solo artist in her own right, she’s spent her career showing the world that music isn’t just a platform for performance—it’s a space for healing.

But don’t just call her a gospel singer. Campbell sees herself as a vessel—a vessel for God’s love and healing. “Sometimes, I’m a tired vessel. But I know I have a responsibility to make a deposit in the room, to spread God’s love,” she says. It’s this unwavering sense of duty that has shaped her music and her career, especially with her latest album, I Love You. “A lot of people view love through the lens of pain. For me, it’s about embracing what love really is,” she says, capturing the essence of her musical mission. Gospel, to Campbell, is a lifeline. “It speaks to the soul,” she says. “It’s a reminder that no matter the chaos we face, God is still in control.”

Campbell’s four Grammy Awards are a testament to her talent, but they don’t define her. “A Grammy can affirm your skill, but I wasn’t called to awards—I was called to people,” she says. This mindset—focused on service, not status—has kept her grounded through it all. “This year’s Grammy win felt different because it wasn’t about the trophy—it was about the journey, the faith, and the souls I’ve been able to impact,” she explains.

The shift from Mary Mary to solo artist was seismic, but Erica took it in stride. For nearly two decades, she and her sister, Tina Campbell, were a chart-topping duo. But stepping into the solo spotlight meant redefining who she was—musically and personally. “I had to see myself as myself, not just as part of my sister,” she says. That revelation gave birth to a renewed confidence that came to life in her music, notably in “Positive,” where she declares, “I know who I am, and I know who I’m not.”

“It was a pivotal moment for me,” Campbell reflects. “It’s about understanding your purpose and trusting that God has something more for you than you ever imagined.”

Faith, however, isn’t just something Erica sings about—it’s something she lives by. Through her partnership with World Vision’s Chosen program, Campbell’s activism has reached far beyond the stage. After visiting Ethiopia and witnessing the harsh realities facing children there, she was forever changed. “The moment I was chosen by a child—now that was humbling,” she says. “It’s not about fixing anything—it’s about walking alongside people and letting them know they are seen and valued.” Her experience in Ethiopia didn’t just touch her, it transformed her children’s as well. They went from feeling sympathy to asking, “How can we help?” And for Erica, that was a defining moment in modeling faith in action.

Erica with Sponsored Child in Ethiopia.

In Ethiopia, she met young girls whose strength wasn’t shaped by status or luxury—it was rooted in survival and community. “They’re not worried about what others think of them. Their focus is on survival and supporting each other,” she explains, reflecting on what true empowerment looks like in the face of adversity. “Empowerment isn’t about luxury; it’s about perseverance and celebrating what you have,” she asserts, a philosophy that guides her music, her activism, and her approach to life.

In an industry that often pushes women to fit into predefined boxes, Campbell has never been one to conform. “I don’t believe I have to fit into anyone’s idea of what I should be,” she says. “I can be a mother, an artist, a woman of faith—and still be unapologetically myself.” Her message to young women is simple: “You are enough as you are.” In a world that often pressures women to shrink or change, Erica’s voice rings loud and clear: “Embrace your truth. Trust in the greatness inside of you.”

Looking to the future, Erica’s confidence in her path is palpable. With a new album and the highly anticipated Live Breathe Fight tour (which includes David and Tamela Mann, Karen Clark-Sheard, Kierra Sheard, and Tye Tribbett) on the horizon, she feels like she’s finally walking fully in her purpose. “I feel like I’m walking fully in my plan,” she says, with a certainty that comes from years of navigating both the highs and lows of fame and faith. The tour, which she calls “a chance to continue my mission,” is about using every stage as a platform to spread hope and the power of God.

For Campbell, every stage is a sacred space—an opportunity not just to perform, but to serve, uplift, and remind the world of the God’s love.