Ella Mai Steps Into A New Era

Ella Mai has always done things on her own time. Now, the Grammy-winning singer is stepping into a new era—literally and figuratively—with a fresh campaign alongside Foot Locker that’s all about comfort, community and showing up as your full self.

As part of Foot Locker’s Spring/Summer 2025 “Stay in Rotation” campaign, Mai joins LSU basketball star and rapper Flau’jae Johnson in spotlighting sneakers as a form of self-expression. The multi-brand rollout, which highlights bold silhouettes and limitless style choices, stands out as a fresh moment in Mai’s evolving style journey—one that blends her music influence with fashion in a way that feels both personal and purposeful. “It just made perfect sense,” she says. “Me as a person and me as an artist, it kind of just embodies my style. Being comfy, being classic, but with, like, a little new school feeling.”

Known for her smooth vocals and laid-back aesthetic, Mai has long been a fan of sneakers. In this campaign, she reintroduces three standout New Balance styles—the 9060, 740 and 1906R—that merge legacy, culture and individuality. Her favorite? The 9060s. “I’m definitely more of a chunky sneaker girl,” she shares. “They’re super comfortable and you can dress them up or down.”

Mai’s approach to style mirrors her music—nostalgic, yet fresh. “This campaign is very reminiscent of retro old school sneakers, but making a comeback,” she tells Essence. “And I think in a lot of ways, that’s how my style is as an artist and person.”

Reflecting on how her look has evolved since “Boo’d Up” took over the charts in 2018, she admits her edge has softened just a bit. “It’s still tomboyish, but there’s a lot more feminine elements now,” she says. “I think as I’ve grown, it’s gotten a little more elevated but still comfy. I don’t want to look like I just rolled out of bed, but I don’t want you to think I’ve been in glam for five hours either.”

When asked which of her songs best matches her current sneaker mood, the British native points to 2020’s “Not Another Love Song.” While she says there are some unreleased tracks that fit the vibe even better, this one “feels cool” and “reminiscent of the music that I grew up on.”

As someone whose fashion sensibilities have always leaned more relaxed than runway, the collaboration is also a thoughtful nod to Gen Z’s love for comfort and authenticity—two qualities that Mai embodies naturally, even as a millennial. “I think Gen Z are very good at expressing themselves and not following a pattern,” she says. “They’re very much like, ‘Yeah, this is me. You’re going to take it or leave it.’”

Through this campaign, Mai hopes fans see a version of her that’s true to herself. “I’ve never done anything that doesn’t align with me. I push the boundaries sometimes, but I’m still very comfortable in my space,” she says. “I hope they get somebody who really knows themselves and stands on what they believe in.”

Her connection with her fan base remains grounded in that same authenticity. Though she’s not the most active on social media, she says what she posts comes from a real place. “Even if I don’t post frequently, when I do, it’s something they can connect to and know it’s from me—not just something I was told to post,” she says. “And when people spend their money to see me live or buy merch, I don’t take that lightly.”

That realness also pours into her music. For her 30th birthday on Nov. 3, 2024, Mai released three new tracks as a thank-you to fans. And yes—a full-length project is officially on the way. “We’re putting the finishing touches on a new album, which I’m very, very excited about,” she says.

As she reflects on her evolution—both as a woman and as an artist—Mai says turning 30 has changed how she approaches her craft. “At 24, you think you’re grown, but you’re actually still so young,” she says. “What’s important to you at 24 and what’s important to you at 30 is very different. I just want to make sure whatever I put out, if I listen to it in 10 years, I’m still proud of it.”

Her advice to those watching her in this new chapter is simple: “Just be yourself,” she says. “Express yourself in the way that you want to express yourself. As long as you’re not hurting anybody in the process, be authentically you. That’s the most important thing.”