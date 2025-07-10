EFOC 2025: Evening Concert Series Night Three

Master P and Keri Hilson perform onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025. Photo by Bennett Raglin

The 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture’s Evening Concert Series came to an unforgettable close on Sunday, July 6, delivering a finale packed with heart, history, and show-stopping performances. After two nights of electrifying energy, the final evening at the Caesars Superdome reminded festival-goers why ESSENCE remains the summer’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture.

Honey Bxby set the tone for the night with an upbeat opening performance, preparing the crowd for what would become a night filled with powerful vocals and legendary tributes. In the Super Lounge, Stephanie Mills delivered an intimate, soul-stirring set, reminding us of her Broadway roots 50 years after The Wiz first hit the stage. Her renditions of “Home” and “I Learned to Respect the Power of Love” brought the audience to its feet.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: (L-R) Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh perform onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Muni Long carried that energy onto the main stage with a sultry performance of “Nobody,” further solidifying her place in the R&B spotlight. Later, hip-hop pioneer Doug E. Fresh brought the house down with his iconic beatboxing and a harmonica tribute to his friend Biz Markie, capping it off with a surprise appearance by Teddy Riley. Riley took us back to the ‘90s with a crowd-pleasing rendition of “Rump Shaker.”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: (L-R) Deborah Cox and Yolanda Adams perform onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

One of the most powerful moments of the night was the Waiting to Exhale tribute, beautifully curated by Adam Blackstone. With an all-star lineup of vocalists, the segment paid homage to the film’s legendary soundtrack. Chanté Moore’s graceful take on “Wey U” opened the tribute, followed by India Shawn’s heartfelt version of “Kissing You.” Keke Palmer stunned the crowd with her lively performance of “Sittin’ Up in My Room,” Brittney Spencer delivered a tender “Let It Flow,” and Andra Day honored Whitney Houston with a moving rendition of “Exhale (Shoop Shoop).” Yolanda Adams and Deborah Cox teamed up for an unexpected but soul-shaking duet of “Count On Me,” with Cox continuing the Whitney tribute with “Why Does It Hurt So Bad.” Tamar Braxton closed the set with a raw and powerful take on Mary J. Blige’s “Not Gon’ Cry.”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: (L-R) Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, and Tamara “Taj” George of SWV perform onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The celebration of legends continued with the “ESSENCE Flowers” Quincy Jones tribute, curated by Jermaine Dupri. Tyrese, Robin Thicke, and Al B. Sure! sang their hearts out, LL Cool J surprised the crowd with a smooth performance of “Hey Lover,” and SWV added their signature harmonies to the mix. Jermaine Dupri’s DJ set blended Quincy Jones classics with hits that sampled his work, creating a dynamic musical journey. Xscape and MC Lyte energized the dome with “Keep On, Keepin’ On,” and the Michael Jackson set inspired a lively dance moment from Chris Tucker, reminding the crowd that this was more than a tribute—it was a full-on celebration.

Nas followed with a cinematic set introduced by a heartfelt montage from filmmaker Edward Buckles. Performing hits from Illmatic through his latest projects, Nas proved his staying power as one of hip-hop’s greatest storytellers.

The night closed with Master P’s final live performance—an emotional farewell in his hometown. Backed by special guests including Choppa, Dru Hill, Keri Hilson, and his children Cymphonique and Romeo, Master P ran through his classics like “Make Em Say Ugh” and “Miss My Homies,” giving New Orleans a moment to remember.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Nas performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Finally, Boyz II Men took the stage to close out the night—and the festival—with a timeless set of hits. As the Grammy Award-winning group delivered the final notes of “On Bended Knee,” the Superdome swayed in unison. It was a fitting close to a weekend where generations of Black excellence, artistry, and community converged in celebration.