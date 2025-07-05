Lauryn Hill, Maxwell, Babyface And More Shined At The ESSENCE Festival Of Culture’s Opening Night

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Ms. Lauryn Hill performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Night one of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture’s Evening Concert series at the Caesars Superdome delivered a dynamic mix of legends and rising stars, reminding festival-goers why these concerts remain the weekend’s crown jewel. Each act brought their own style and story to the mainstage and Superlounges.

Kicking off the night was Psyrin, setting the tone with an upbeat opening set. Lucky Daye, fresh off a string of R&B chart successes, performed hits like “HERicane” that had the crowd swaying and singing along. Coco Jones followed with standout renditions of “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” and the soulful “ICU,” continuing her breakout year with poise and powerhouse vocals. Memphis rapper GloRilla turned the dome into a party, delivering a high-octane performance of “TGIF,” “Yeah Glo,” and fan-favorite “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” complete with coordinated pink outfits and her signature unapologetic attitude.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: GloRilla performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

At the ESSENCE Superlounge, Ari Lennox offered a more intimate vibe. Her sensual, heartfelt vocals on tracks like “Shea Butter Baby” and “Whipped Cream” provided a welcome contrast to the stadium’s larger-than-life moments.

Between sets on the Main Stage DJ Arie Spins and host Kenny Burns kept the energy alive, ensuring there was never a dull moment in the packed Superdome.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: DJ Arie Spins and Kenny Burns perform onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

As the night progressed, the legends stood front and center. The Isley Brothers, with Ronald Isley’s timeless voice and Ernie Isley’s guitar theatrics, powered through classics like “Shout,” “For the Love of You,” and “Footsteps in the Dark.” Despite decades in the game, their performance radiated vitality, balancing raw funk with smooth soul.

Babyface followed, leading the crowd on a journey through some of R&B’s most beloved anthems. With Billboard chart visuals lighting up the stage, he performed snippets of hits he wrote and produced for artists like Mary J. Blige, Brandy, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton, as well as his own ballads like “Soon As I Get Home.” His polished set was a masterclass in songwriting excellence.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Maxwell performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

After midnight, Maxwell graced the stage, his smooth falsetto gliding through “Fortunate,” “Ascension,” and “Lake By the Ocean.” Though his set was shorter than expected, he honored New Orleans with a tribute to the Rebirth Brass Band.

Ms. Lauryn Hill closed out the night with a soul-stirring performance. Backed by family and longtime collaborators, she delivered emotional renditions of “To Zion,” “Killing Me Softly,” and “Doo Wop (That Thing),” reminding all why her artistry remains peerless. Exiting at nearly 3:40 a.m., Hill left the crowd inspired and electrified.

With night one setting a high bar, the ESSENCE Festival’s Evening Concert series proved once again why it’s a can’t-miss celebration of Black music and culture. From fresh voices to timeless icons, the Superdome stage left fans eager for what the next night will bring.