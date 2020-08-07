E! News Canceled After 29 Years Due To COVID-19

After nearly three decades, E! News has been canceled.
The network’s parent company, NBCUniversal announced on Tuesday that the entertainment-centric series, which premiered on E! back in 1991, has been axed due to the coronavirus’ negative affect on Hollywood, Entertainment Weekly reports. Other E! show’s, including Pop of the Morning and In the Room, have also been canceled.
Although the show was currently hosted by Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie, it was responsible for giving a platform to many Black entertainment journalists, including Alisha Davis, Michael Yo, Terrence J., Alicia Quarles, Zuri Hall and Nina Parker.
Fans of the long-running series, of course, took to social media to mourn the series, which we hope will return once Hollywood stabilizes. Here are some their reactions: