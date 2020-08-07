E! News Canceled After 29 Years Due To COVID-19

After nearly three decades, E! News has been canceled.

The network’s parent company, NBCUniversal announced on Tuesday that the entertainment-centric series, which premiered on E! back in 1991, has been axed due to the coronavirus’ negative affect on Hollywood, Entertainment Weekly reports. Other E! show’s, including Pop of the Morning and In the Room, have also been canceled.

Although the show was currently hosted by Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie, it was responsible for giving a platform to many Black entertainment journalists, including Alisha Davis, Michael Yo, Terrence J., Alicia Quarles, Zuri Hall and Nina Parker.

Fans of the long-running series, of course, took to social media to mourn the series, which we hope will return once Hollywood stabilizes. Here are some their reactions:

i didn’t even know e news could get cancelled https://t.co/8j1uZSZonV — nay (@naysmulti) August 5, 2020

E! News has been cancelled?! Literally the show that made me (and thousands of others, I’m sure) fall in love with entertainment reporting/journalism. It was so well directed & produced – and had impeccable camaraderie between its hosts. Truly an end of an era. — Spilling The Beans (@JabeenWaheed) August 6, 2020