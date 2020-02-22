Dwyane Wade Makes Rap Debut On Rick Ross Single ”Season Ticket Holder”

Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS

Dwyane Wade is flexing his rap skills on new Rick Ross single “Season Ticket Holder.”

Featuring Wade’s former Heat teammate Udonis Haslem and producer Raphael Saadiq, the track sees Wade rapping about his passion for basketball and wife Gabrielle Union, “Ball is my passion, check my stats if they askin’ / Shawty checkin’ my page, she follow my fashion / My life is a film and Gab’s the lead / She’s so precious to me, as the air that I breathe.”

The track arrived ahead of a big weekend for Wade, whose jersey is being retired at the American Airlines Arena on February 22. His ESPN documentary, Life Unexpected, will also debut on February 23.

Wade told GQ that it took a lot of time in the studio to get the perfect take, crediting Ross and his engineering team for really pinning down the track.

“I had been sending Ross some sounds, which he’d send back with notes. We didn’t get into the booth until at least January 2019. [It took] a lot of takes. Ross and his engineering team have been at this for a long time, and they know how a song needs to feel. It took a while to get it all right. But it was cool to be in [the studio]—a long night of sitting there, eating chicken wings, talking a lot of trash back-and-forth, talking about music.”