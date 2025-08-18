Future’s ‘DS2’ Finds New Life At The Brooklyn Academy Of Music

Courtesy of Grand Marnier

On September 19, the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House will host a cultural experiment unlike anything seen before: DS2 REMIXED: THE BALLET. Presented in partnership with Grand Marnier and starring Future, the one-night-only performance reimagines the Atlanta rapper’s landmark DS2 album through the elegance and discipline of contemporary ballet.

At the heart of the production is Emmy Award–winning choreographer Ebony Williams, whose career bridges both classical and popular worlds. Williams was the first Black American woman to dance with Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet, and her unforgettable appearance in Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” video solidified her reputation as a creative force. For DS2 REMIXED: THE BALLET, she brings that versatility to Future’s trap masterpiece, shaping a performance that challenges convention while honoring the emotional gravity of the music.

“DS2 changed the game for me,” says Future. “A decade later and you still feel that energy everywhere. To see a mixtape I made turned into a ballet with Grand Marnier, right here in NYC? That’s different. That’s legendary.”

The decision to stage the project at BAM is deliberate. The 166-year-old institution has long been a champion of Black creativity, evolving from classical traditions to contemporary experimentation in ways that mirror Grand Marnier’s own shift from heritage brand to cultural tastemaker. For Future, presenting his music in Brooklyn also creates a symbolic bridge between Atlanta’s trap movement and New York’s hip-hop legacy, linking his work to a lineage that includes icons like Jay-Z and the Notorious B.I.G.

Audiences can expect a full-scale production that pushes boundaries on multiple fronts. Costumes designed by LaQuan Smith—known for his daring, high-glamour aesthetic—will give the dancers a fashion-forward edge, reinforcing the fusion of luxury, music, and style. A cast of world-class Black ballet dancers will embody the textures of DS2 in motion, transforming the opera house into a stage where hip-hop and classical form collide.

“This imaginative fusion of hip-hop and ballet represents something fundamentally true about our brand philosophy,” shares Sonia Lessuck Pirolo, Category Marketing Director for Cognacs and Champagnes at Campari America. “Just as DS2 broke the mold of conventional rap a decade ago, Grand Marnier has always existed at the intersection of tradition and disruption. This performance does exactly that with two seemingly disparate art forms, creating a cultural moment that honors the heritage of both while fearlessly pushing creative boundaries. Together with BAM, Brooklyn’s historic home for artistic innovation, we’re excited to invite a new generation to experience how powerful it can be when we dare to remix legacy, ultimately making moments truly grand.”

To extend the experience beyond the theater, Grand Marnier is rolling out a slate of activations nationwide. From August 18 to September 18, limited-edition “GM2” cocktail kits will be available through Cocktail Courier, complete with the essentials for making the brand’s signature Grand Margarita and a custom edible cocktail topper featuring Future. Fans can also RSVP for a chance to attend the performance in Brooklyn, while a national sweepstakes offers the opportunity to win a signed DS2 vinyl and premium Grand Marnier barware. Importantly, 10% of cocktail kit proceeds will benefit BAM’s Free Music Program, ensuring that this collaboration also supports accessible art for the community.

“This is the kind of bold work that truly excites us because it creates an organic opportunity for authentic engagement, audience cultivation, and to grow our ever-evolving community,” says Mari Ogino, BAM’s Director of Corporate Strategy. “We’re proud to partner with Grand Marnier on this landmark performance that so beautifully fuses innovation with representation.”

By pairing trap anthems with pliés, DS2 REMIXED: THE BALLET pushes beyond performance into a cultural statement—one that celebrates hip-hop’s resilience and the possibilities of artistic fusion. Ahead of its debut at BAM, fans can watch an exclusive teaser video and RSVP to the ballet here, or enter a sweepstakes for signed DS2 vinyl records and Grand Marnier barware here. Limited-edition GM2 Cocktail Kits are also available now, offering fans another way to join the celebration. With anticipation building, we spoke with Ebony Williams and Sonia Pirolo about the vision, collaboration, and cultural impact behind this unprecedented project.

ESSENCE: Why was Dirty Sprite 2 the right cultural touchstone for Grand Marnier’s mission to “remix legacy” through bold expression?

Sonia Pirolo: DS2 Remixed: The Ballet is honestly one of the most exciting projects I’ve worked on for Grand Marnier. We’re taking Future’s iconic album that turned 10 this year and reimagining it through ballet – talk about an unexpected remix! What I love most is how this performance captures what we’re all about at Grand Marnier – blending tradition with something bold and unexpected to create a product that’s greater than the sum of its parts. Just like we blend fine cognac with orange liqueur, this project combines classical dance with one of hip-hop’s most influential albums. It’s been incredible deepening our relationship with Future, whose groundbreaking work on DS2 challenged rap conventions a decade ago. This collaboration perfectly embodies our brand ethos of elevating the unexpected and remixing legacies in ways that surprise and delight.

What was your first reaction when you were approached to choreograph Dirty Sprite 2 as a ballet?

Ebony Williams: Since the day I began dancing, I’ve been laser focused on breaking the mold, so when I was invited to join this project, I knew this was a production I wanted to be a part of. The chance to reimagine one of Future’s biggest albums, DS2, through the lens of my passion – contemporary ballet – then to see it performed on the stage at such a revered institution like BAM, with a legacy of championing Black artistic expression? It was a no brainer.

DS2 is sonically dark, raw, and deeply emotional—how did you translate those textures into movement?

EW: I took inspiration from the central theme of this project: two seemingly disparate art forms coming together. Once I worked out the best way to bring that to life through ballet, the movements really came together seamlessly. I’m so proud of what we’ve created, and I’m excited to invite a new generation to experience how powerful it can be when we dare to remix our legacies and make them something even bigger.

You’re working with an all-Black cast of elite dancers in a historically Eurocentric art form. What does that representation mean to you?

EW: This project means so much to me personally. I jumped at the chance to be involved because I love how Grand Marnier genuinely connects with different cultures. They don’t just talk the talk – they actually create meaningful experiences that honor real cultural moments. Look at what we’ve put together here – a BIPOC cast of ballet dancers, collaboration with Future (who’s honestly a visionary in hip-hop), custom designs from LaQuan Smith, and we’re performing at BAM which has this incredible history of showcasing Black artists. The whole thing just feels right, you know? It’s authentic in every way.

How does this partnership with Future and BAM reflect Grand Marnier’s broader brand story and connection to contemporary Black artistry?

SP: At Grand Marnier, we don’t just talk about cultural collaboration—we live it. Working with artists like Future and institutions like BAM, let us create real connections in communities while elevating diverse creative voices. What makes me particularly proud of “DS2 Remixed: The Ballet” is how we brought together creators from both hip-hop and classical dance backgrounds. We wanted to make sure we respected the authentic spirit of Future’s groundbreaking album while translating it into something entirely new through ballet. It’s been amazing watching these different artistic worlds come together.

How do you balance honoring Future’s original vision with creating something entirely new for the stage?

EW: It was incredibly important to me to ensure the dance truly paid homage to the pivotal tracks on DS2. I kept that front and center in the work, which blossomed into a beautiful process. Future was actively engaged through the development of DS2 Remixed: The Ballet, providing creative consultation to ensure the performance captured the essence and emotional journey of the original album, while respecting my – and my dancers – artistic autonomy.

What do you hope audiences—especially those who might not be ballet-goers—will feel when they experience this performance?

EW: I always strive to provide a platform I felt lacked in my own youth by creating content that can reach a broad audience while shedding light on concert dance by bringing it to the masses. With this project, I’ve done just that – and it’s my hope that ballet lovers, Grand Marnier lovers, music and fashion lovers alike will feel inspired to bring into their lives what we’ve brought to life on stage. To fearlessly push boundaries, remix legacy and make moments truly special.