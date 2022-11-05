J. Cole’s Dreamville Announces Dates For Return Of 2023 Festival

Festival season is back! Following an expanded two-day celebration of music and culture last spring, Dreamville Festival is set for April 1st and 2nd of 2023.

Next year’s festival, which has grown to be one of the largest scale events in North Carolina, will mark the third time that the Dreamville Festival has taken place after its inaugural year in 2019 and again earlier this year. The event was postponed in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

April 1 + 2, 2023 🌻 Be the first to get presale tickets password by signing up for fest info at https://t.co/rV4zQL6onI pic.twitter.com/bomSL3OS9e — Dreamville Fest (@Dreamvillefest) November 2, 2022

With a continued emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity, next year’s festival will once again bring together local residents and travelers alike to gather together and enjoy a weekend celebration curated by Cole himself. Festival-goers can look forward to exploring the historic Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh’s largest city park while experiencing incredible music performances featuring Cole’s own favorite musical artists and collaborators who are traveling worldwide to perform in his home state of North Carolina.

“Dreamville Festival wants to keep growing and building off the success of the expanded two-day event last year. Our team is excited to reunite with our Dreamville family from around the world next spring,” said Dreamville Festival President Adam Roy.

“Day ones, JID fans, Ari fans, music fans, everyone is welcome. Consider this your personal invite. Come through, you won’t want to miss Dreamville 2023.”

Last year, organizers welcomed 80,000 total attendees from across the globe including travelers from all 50 U.S. states and more than a dozen international countries, which were treated to a variety of family-friendly activities and local vendors, food trucks, and artisans from the greater Triangle area. Dreamville Festival 2022 in total created a more than $6.7 million dollar economic impact on the local Raleigh and Wake County community.

“My team and I continue to be awed by the overwhelming support we’ve received since closing out the second Dreamville Festival this April,” Roy said, who noted that the label will continue to put on the festival “for years to come.”

Dreamville Festival 2022 was headlined by Lil Baby and J. Cole with Dreamville artists Ari Lennox, JID, and EarthGang joining Kehlani, Blxst, Fivio Foreign, Wizkid, and Lil Wayne on the line-up.

Early-Bird ticket sale registration for the ‘23 fest is open here, with further announcements regarding the line-up set to follow soon.