Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant’s Mission To Protect The Wild, And Her Peace

Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, MUTUAL OF OMAHA’S WILD KINGDOM PROTECTING THE WILD. Photo Credit: Anne Marie Fox

When Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild returned to NBC, Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant continued her role as co-host, bringing her expertise as a wildlife ecologist to one of television’s most beloved nature series. Alongside veteran naturalist Peter Gros, she helps guide the Emmy-nominated program into a new era that blends conservation, education, and adventure. Her presence on the show underscores the growing visibility of Black scientists in spaces where representation has long been limited, inspiring a new generation to see themselves in the wild.

As the first Black woman to host an original wildlife series, Wynn-Grant understands both the power and responsibility of her visibility. Her presence on the show marks a shift in who gets to tell stories about nature, and who feels invited into those spaces. “I really want to make sure that not only do people see, especially young Black folks, that they belong here,” she explained. “I want them to see me speak authentically, act authentically, and represent my community authentically without any kind of reservations.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 20: Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant speaks onstage at The Alliance For Women In Media Foundation’s 50th Annual Gracie Awards Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Now entering its third season in this new iteration, Protecting the Wild continues to dominate as the #1 weekend wildlife show on TV. Its blend of cinematic storytelling, global travel, and environmental education has introduced viewers to conservation efforts from the rainforests of Madagascar to Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. For Wynn-Grant, the series also represents her own evolution as a scientist and storyteller. “What I realized when I started filming was that all my experiences had happened with land animals—bears, lions, mountain lions, wolves,” she said. “This show has pushed me out of my comfort zone into the ocean.” In one upcoming episode, she snorkels deep in the Great Barrier Reef, describing the moment as “terrifying but exhilarating… like being on another planet.”

Her on-screen partnership with Gros adds a unique chemistry to the show’s dynamic. “Peter is probably now my best friend,” Wynn-Grant said warmly. “We are a very unlikely pair—we come from different generations and different backgrounds—but we enjoy and support each other. He’s incredibly knowledgeable, and I’ve learned so much from him.” Their mutual respect mirrors the show’s ethos: celebrating the balance between human curiosity and ecological responsibility.

Beyond television, Wynn-Grant is an accomplished researcher, National Geographic Society Fellow, and host of PBS’s Going Wild with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant podcast. Her memoir, Wild Life: Finding My Purpose in an Untamed World, chronicles her journey from urban childhood to the wilderness—exploring how identity, ambition, and resilience shaped her calling. She is also a mother of two young daughters, a role that brings its own challenges and rewards. “I don’t know that I’m doing it right, but I’m doing it,” she laughed. “There hasn’t ever been a year where I haven’t traveled into the wilderness. But one thing that makes me very proud is that my kids sit down on Saturday mornings and watch the show.”

As Protecting the Wild continues its run, Wynn-Grant hopes audiences come away inspired not just by nature’s beauty, but by their own power to make a difference. “We always try to do conservation success stories,” she said, “but we also explore the complicated ones. The success lies in what everyday people can do to support these causes. I believe a lot of the stories are very empowering for viewers to feel like they can actually play a role in helping.”

As she prepares to celebrate her 40th birthday in a few days, Wynn-Grant is embracing the moment as both a personal and professional turning point. After years spent traveling the world to study wildlife and advocate for conservation, she’s allowing herself the rare chance to pause and take stock of how far she’s come.

“Honestly, I just want to be home with my family,” she said with a smile. “I spend so much of my life shouting from the rooftops about the importance of nature and biodiversity. A gift to myself is having a quiet moment. Just being still.”