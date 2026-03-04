Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson’s ‘Ageless, Fearless, & Unscripted’ Champions Reinvention At Every Age

Cheryl Polote-Williamson speaks onstage at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture. Photo Credit: Marcus Ingram

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson has spent the past decade encouraging women to rethink what the next chapter of their lives can look like. Now, that message has reached a new milestone. Her podcast, Ageless, Fearless, & Unscripted, earned its first NAACP Image Award nomination in the Outstanding Podcast (Lifestyle/Self-Help) category, placing the show alongside programs hosted by Michelle Obama, Craig Robinson, Melyssa Ford, Dr. Jay, and John Hope Bryant.

For Williamson, the nomination carried a deeper meaning. Years before launching the podcast, she believed an Image Award would be part of her future. “In 2018, I actually went to the NAACP conference and they had the award there,” she recalled. “So I asked the guy, ‘Can I take a picture with this award against this backdrop because I’m going to win an NAACP Image Award?’ I took the picture and placed it on my vision board.”

When the nomination arrived this year, the moment felt like the realization of a promise she had made to herself. “When the nomination came through, I was away on business, and they made the announcement,” Williamson said. “I fell on my knees and I said, ‘God, the manifestations of my heart from 2018 to 2026, you brought this to me today.’ I didn’t know what I was ever going to get the award for. I just knew that if I put it up there, it was possible.”

Williamson’s persistent mindset sits at the center of Ageless, Fearless, & Unscripted. The show, produced through Williamson Media Group and distributed on the Cafe Mocha Network, features conversations with guests whose life stories offer insight for listeners navigating change in adulthood. The program speaks directly to women entering new phases of life, including empty nesters, entrepreneurs launching second careers, and those rediscovering long-held goals.

Williamson said the idea came to her during a quiet moment of reflection as she approached a milestone birthday. “I realized that I was getting older. I’m actually turning 60 in September, and the voices of people over 50 felt like they were disappearing,” she explained. “Many of us started believing that once you passed a certain age, it was too late to live your dreams.”

As far as the concept for the podcast, it arrived as a message from a much higher power. “I woke up one morning and the Lord told me it was time for me to use my voice to help people over 50,” Williamson explained. “I asked, ‘Well, what does that look like?’ And the words came to me. Ageless. Fearless. Unscripted.”

Before launching the podcast publicly, Williamson recognized the value of protecting her idea; which was an instinct that she attributed to her upbringing. As a third-generation entrepreneur, she learned early that creative ideas require legal protection and strategic planning.

“I followed the lead of my father for years,” she said. “He always told me to protect what belongs to you. I didn’t follow that advice once, and I lost something I had built because of a handshake deal. After that, I decided the first call I make is always to my lawyer and my accountant.”

The podcast’s format reflects the spontaneity its title promises. Williamson does not limit interviews to a traditional studio environment. Instead, she records conversations wherever meaningful stories emerge. Guests on the program have included Tammy Franklin, Terri J. Vaughn, Sheila Eldridge, Cicley Gay, Portia Bruner, Kimberly Noel Sweet, and Russell M. Williamson Sr., among others. While several guests are well known, Williamson intentionally avoids a celebrity-only format.

“I want to interview anyone who has a story worth hearing,” she said. “It could be someone overcoming a health crisis, someone rebuilding their life after trauma, or someone starting a new career in their fifties. Everyone has a voice.”

Beyond the podcast, Williamson continues to expand her work supporting women through entrepreneurship and global opportunities. After a recent trip to Ghana, she decided to organize a program that will bring a group of women business owners to the country later this year.

With the NAACP Image Awards now in her rearview, Williamson remains confident about the future. Her approach to recognition reflects the same mindset she encourages listeners to adopt. Regardless of however many awards or achievements she accumulates over the years, Williamson sees any nomination as a signal that the show’s message is reaching the people it was meant to serve.

“My prayer is that someone hears this story and decides to go after the dream in their heart,” she said. “If they see that I did it, then they might believe they can do it too.”