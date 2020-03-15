Donald Glover Gives The People What They Want: New Music

If there’s one thing that’s been consistent with Donald Glover’s career as an artist, he does things his own way.

After midnight, he released Donald Glover Presents, a 12-track body of work streaming continuously on donaldgloverpresents.com. Previous reports cite guest appearances by SZA, Ariana Grande and 21 Savage plus the re-release of songs “Feels Like Summer,” “Warlords” and “Algorythm.” Although Glover, nor his alter ego Childish Gambino, have not confirmed titles, the respected site Genius.com has taken an educated guess at the track list:

Intro (Warlords) Little Foot Big Foot Why Go To the Party Feels Like Summer Don’t Worry About Tomorrow (The Violence) Under the Sun We Are (Interlude) Algorythm Time (Ft. Ariana Grande) Vibrate (Ft. 21 Savage & SZA) To Be Beautiful Sweet Thing / Thank You

The album’s release isn’t the only enigma, as not much has been shared from Glover’s representatives. (ESSENCE has reached out for more info.) The mysterious release shouldn’t surprise fans, as he’s known for sharing minimal information in regards to the followup of his 2018 megahit “This Is America” and 2016’s Awaken, My Love! During an interview with WNYC, Glover’s “This is America” producer Ibra Ake had this to say about the future of Childish Gambino: “We’re working rapidly to just get as much out as we can. Especially this last run, to really make a big bang, because this is Donald’s last album.”

Could this be it? No one knows. Until then, for those actively practicing social distancing due to COVID-19, fans can happily spend the next few days deciphering Donald Glover Presents cover art, a four part panel of an unfinished black and white illustration of people running—or reveling—in chaos. One fan has already submitted the cover art’s multiple meaning. Posting on Genius.com, user StoRmEy4124 offered this explanation:

“The sharp, aggressive drawings (even minimalist in the background) emphasizes the terror and strong confusion ruling the scene. While people jump from smoky windows or go down by emergency stairs, those on the ground are shared between anxiety, atrocity and pure joy, raising their fists onto the sky.”

StoRmEy4124 continued: “One could perhaps remember ‘The party’, underrated track from his classic ‘Because the Internet’ of 2013, letting the audience know how an escalation could lead to brutality, even if the beginning seemed safe and calm.”

Whatever the meaning behind the art or why its release came shrouded in secrecy, fans—including this one—are happy Glover has given us new bops as we self-isolate.

To hear Donald Glover’s music, listen here.