Doechii Makes History With Best Rap Album Win At 2025 Grammy Awards

Doechii accepts the Best Rap Album award for “Alligator Bites Never Heal.” Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The 67th Grammy Awards were already primed to be a night of unforgettable moments, but history was made when Doechii’s name was called for Best Rap Album. As the crowd erupted, she sat frozen for a moment, the weight of the moment settling in. Alligator Bites Never Heal had officially cemented her place in hip-hop—and music—history.

Presented by Cardi B, the award marked a groundbreaking achievement—Doechii became only the third woman to ever win in the category, following in the footsteps of two of the industry’s best. As she made her way to the stage, emotions flickered across her face—shock, joy, and gratitude.

Taking the microphone, she steadied herself and spoke with conviction. “I don’t want to make this long, but this category was introduced in 1989, and three women have now won: Lauryn Hill, Cardi B… and Doechii.” The audience erupted in cheers.

She continued, her voice thick with emotion. “I bared my life in this mixtape. I went through so much. I dedicated myself to sobriety, and God told me He would reward me—He told me He would show me how good it can get.” She thanked her mother, her team, her label, and the Swamp, the loyal fanbase that had lifted her to this moment.

Before stepping off the stage, she turned to the cameras. “To every Black girl watching: You can do this,” Doechii said. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. You are exactly who you need to be.”