Doechii Returns To Blake High For An Inspiring Homecoming Celebration

Grammy-nominated artist Doechii returned to her old stomping grounds at Howard W. Blake High School, her alma mater, where she took the stage for a homecoming celebration that inspired a new generation of artists. The Tampa-born star began her musical journey as a young girl, honing her skills in the school choir. Little did she know that her passion for music would lead her to international fame.

During her visit, Doechii connected with students in the school’s Chorus Program. She offered words of wisdom, discussed the importance of hard work, dedication, and staying true to oneself.

“It was a beautiful moment for me, reconnecting with my old teachers/staff and walking my old campus was very grounding,” Doechii exclusively tells ESSENCE.

Since bursting onto the scene with her hit single “What It Is (Block Boy),” Doechii has quickly become one of the most exciting new artists in hip-hop.

The highlight of the visit was a Q&A session, where students had the chance to ask Doechii about her music, her journey to success, and her future plans.

Speaking with the students, Doechii shared that she saw “so much of myself in them” and pointed out her desire to give back and inspire them as her career progresses. She expressed deep gratitude for Howard W. Blake High School, saying, “Blake High has played a major part in what I’ve been able to accomplish thus far.”

Her latest mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, has only solidified her reputation as a rising star, garnering critical acclaim and four Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist—an achievement that comes as no surprise.

Doechii left the students of Blake High with a reminder that dreams are within reach for those willing to work hard and stay true to their vision. Her journey from the school’s chorus program to Grammy nominations is proof of the power of passion. For Doechii, returning to her alma mater was not only a way to give back but also to remind herself of the roots that shaped her.

“This was just a first step , as I grow in my career I want to give and inspire them as much as I can. I’m so appreciative of my mommy for enrolling me there and I can’t wait to keep making them proud!”