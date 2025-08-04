Doechii Announces Headlining Tour, ‘Live From The Swamp’

Courtesy of Universal

Fresh off a performance at Lollapalooza that had critics and fans alike buzzing, GRAMMY®-winning rapper and performer Doechii has announced her first major North American headline run: the Live from the Swamp Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 12-city trek will launch on October 14 in Chicago at the Aragon Ballroom and wrap November 10 in Seattle at WAMU Theater.

Known for her genre-bending sound, fierce lyricism, and high-concept visuals, Doechii is bringing her electrifying stage presence to cities across the U.S. and Canada, with stops in Toronto, Boston, D.C., Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix, and more. The tour announcement follows her widely praised Lollapalooza performance, which the Chicago Tribune described as “a hip hop master class” that included live DJing, intricate choreography, and a now-viral stage design featuring a giant boombox.

Tickets will be available first through a Doechii Artist Presale on Friday, August 8 at 10:00 AM local time. Fans must sign up by Wednesday, August 6 at 10:00 PM to gain access—no code required. Tickets for the general public begin Monday, August 11 via livefromtheswamp.com. Verizon customers will also have exclusive early access to select dates beginning Thursday, August 7, through the Verizon Access program.

For fans looking to level up their experience, VIP packages will be available via VIP Nation, offering early entry, exclusive merch, and a curated Swamp gift bundle.

Ahead of the official reveal, Doechii sparked fan speculation by teasing the tour with a playful guerrilla marketing stunt: giant albino alligator installations mysteriously appeared at landmarks in cities on the tour route, including Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, San Diego’s La Jolla Cove, and the Golden Gate Bridge. She even floated one down the Chicago River—before driving off in an albino gator-wrapped car at the close of her Lollapalooza set.

The Live from the Swamp Tour promises to deliver the full Doechii experience—equal parts lyrical precision, visual spectacle, and boundary-pushing artistry. With her career continuing to ascend, this fall run cements the Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records artist as one of the most compelling live acts in music today.

Doechii – Tour Dates

Live from the Swamp Tour

Tue Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Fri Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum

Sun Oct 19 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

Tue Oct 21 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Thu Oct 23 – Charlotte, NC – Bojangles Coliseum

Mon Oct 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Wed Oct 29 – Dallas, TX – Toyota Music Factory

Fri Oct 31 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Mon Nov 03 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Wed Nov 05 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square

Fri Nov 07 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Mon Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Festival Performances

Sun Aug 17 – Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop Festival

Sat Sep 27 – Queens, NY – All Things Go Festival

Sun Sep 28 – Colombia, MD – All Things Go Festival

Sat Oct 04 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival

Sat Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival

Sun Oct 26 – Atlanta, GA – One Music Festival

Australian Dates

Sat Dec 06 – Ballarat, Australia – Spilt Milk Festival

Sun Dec 07 – Perth, Australia – Spilt Milk Festival

Sat Dec 13 – Canberra, Australia – Spilt Milk Festival

Sun Dec 14 – Gold Coast, Australia – Spilt Milk Festival