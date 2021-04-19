DMX Will Be Honored With A Public Memorial Service At Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

Earl “DMX” Simmons, the history-making, chart-topping MC, will be honored by those closest to him and the fans who supported his art in a public memorial service ahead of his private funeral.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 24 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the public memorial will be the first event that leads to a private funeral at a New York City church on Sunday, April 25, according to multiple reports. Details of the public service are still in the works, including attendance numbers and ticketing information. The Barclays Center boasts a capacity of 19,000, though COVID-19 restrictions will mandate limited attendance to 10 percent capacity.

The site was also where one of DMX’s final big concerts took place in June 2019.

The history-making, Grammy-nominated, Yonkers-bred artist and actor passed away following a heart attack on April 9, 2021. He was 50 years old. Medical staff attempted to revive him twice in the house and tried to do so again in the hospital, according to a source close to DMX. As word continued to spread about DMX’s fight for life, a vigil was held outside of the hospital where he was a patient.

A previous TMZ report indicated that Mike Spano—the Mayor of Yonkers, New York, where DMX spent much of his childhood—supported a memorial at the Yonkers Raceway.

This is a developing story. Please standby for updates.