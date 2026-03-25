Exclusive: Dionne Warwick Reflects On Legacy As She Prepares For Final Album, ‘DWuets’

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre

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At a time when few artists can claim six decades of doing it at the highest level, Dionne Warwick is preparing to close her recording career on her own terms. The legendary vocalist recently announced DWuets, her final album, set for release this August. The project brings her together with a range of duet partners, all on songs written by longtime collaborator Diane Warren, marking a full-circle moment for an artist whose voice has shaped generations.

The rollout began with “Ocean in the Desert,” which arrived March 20 and featured Cynthia Erivo. The timing aligns with Women’s History Month, and the pairing merges two of their generation’s most talented vocalists. Warwick spoke with admiration about the collaboration, describing Erivo as “one of those voices you hear once in a lifetime.” Recording together in the same space left a lasting impression. “To be able to stay in the studio and face each other and sing with each other was an absolute joy,” she said. “I feel so privileged to have had that pleasure.”

Warwick has spent decades touring, and building a catalog that continues to resonate with audiences who have followed her from the beginning as well as those discovering her work for the first time. “I’m going into 66 years on the road and I’ve sung some wonderful songs over these years,” she said. “This album is my finest work yet—I don’t think I could top this one.”

As far as the connection with Warren; it dates back years and has been shaped by familiarity. Warwick recalled their early exchanges with humor, noting that their shared initials became a shorthand between them. Over time, that rapport turned into a creative partnership. Warren wrote every track on DWuets, giving the album a unified voice while allowing Warwick to interpret each song alongside artists she holds in high regard. “I cannot tell you how pleased and elated I am to have had the pleasure of recording with each of these artists,” she said. “They’re all successful in their own right—kings and queens already.”

Born in East Orange, New Jersey, and raised in a family deeply connected to gospel, Warwick developed her voice early, performing with relatives and later forming The Gospelaires. Her early experiences carried into her professional career when Burt Bacharach recognized her distinct sound during a recording session. Their collaboration produced a string of hits that helped define the 1960s and positioned Warwick as one of the first Black artists to achieve sustained crossover success in both R&B and pop.

With DWuets, Warwick brings together decades of experience, collaboration, and reflection into one final statement. Now, as she prepares the release, Warwick continues to focus on the relationship she has built with her audience. The response to her music still remains a source of pride.

“To me, that means the most,” Warwick said. “There’s been so many wonderful characters in my career, and I think just the joy of knowing that people are coming out to still see and hear me, is amazing. More than anything else, I love the fact that they also know my recordings to the point that they’re able to sing along with me.”