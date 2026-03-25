Photo Credits: (L-R) Bobby Vuillard / Alberto E. Rodriguez / Mel B. Elder, Jr.

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Netflix is continuing to build out the reboot of Netflix’s A Different World with a new wave of casting announcements, adding both familiar faces and new talent to the upcoming sequel series.

The latest additions include returning original cast members Dawnn Lewis as Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor and Glynn Turman as Col. Bradford Taylor, bringing a direct connection to the series that helped define a generation. They will be joined by Tichina Arnold, who steps in as Darlene Duvall, along with Joshua Suiter as Andre and Raven Goodwin as Dr. Brooklyn Boyer.

The sequel centers on Deborah, played by Maleah Joi Moon, the daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert. As she begins her freshman year, she is navigating the expectations tied to her family name while trying to create her own path. The series follows a new class of students, and pays homage to the storied history that still lingers on campus.

Several original cast members are already confirmed to return, including Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Darryl M. Bell, Cree Summer, and Charnele Brown. They are joined by a younger ensemble that includes Alijah Kai Haggins, Cornell Young, Jordan Aaron Hall, and Chibuikem Uche, among others.

Behind the scenes, the project brings together creatives with long ties to the original show. Felicia Pride serves as showrunner, with Debbie Allen returning to direct and executive produce. Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood are also on board as executive producers.

Set as a half-hour, single-camera production, the 10-episode season is positioned to reintroduce Hillman College to a new generation while reconnecting with those who remember its original run.