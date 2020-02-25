Diahann Carroll was known for the refined taste of the characters she brought to life but her personal style rivaled that of any fictional socialite.

Now fans can take home a piece of Carroll’s legendary Hollywood style at her upcoming estate sale. On March 10, Bonhams, a private owned auction house, is offering 150 select items from the actress and philanthropist’s personal collection in a dedicated exhibition and sale at their Los Angeles location. Carroll died last October after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 84 years old.

The items being presented include vintage jewelry, furniture, personal items, photographs, clothing, shoes and handbags.

Diahann Carrolll attends 37th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 22, 1985 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images)

“My mother was a fascinating, complicated, beautiful, and talented woman who lived life to the fullest. As she travelled the world, she collected art, furniture, and clothes that she loved and she firmly believed she deserved to have the best. She was a woman who never let anyone else define her,” said Ms. Carroll’s daughter, Suzanne Kay.

Standouts in the jewelry section include an 18 Karat gold zodiac pendant from Tiffany & Co. ($5,000-7,000); a pair of Italian gold, emerald, diamond and ruby ear pendants ($ 8,000 – $12,000); silver-topped gold, ruby and diamond brooch ($10,000-12,000); and a diamond and cultured pearl ring ($40,000-60,000).

“This sale encapsulates Diahann’s legacy through her personal memorabilia and offers a glimpse into her iconic lifestyle. We are thrilled to offer this special collection where every item tells a story and shares a piece of Hollywood’s history,” said Emily Waterfall, Head of Jewelry, Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES – 1990: Actress Diahann Carrol poses for a portrait in 1990 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

Carroll also owned a Steinway Ebonized Baby Grand Piano that would have made Dominique Deveraux proud. It’s being sold for ($4,000-6,000).

Among her other personal items for sale are highlights from Carroll’s six decade spanning career. Shoppers can walk away with Carroll’s working scripts of Claudine and the pilot episode of Julia; as well as her Academy of Television Arts & Sciences nominating certificate for best actress in a comedy for the 1968-1969 season of Julia.

