Desus & Mero Decide To Part Ways, Ending Showtime Talk Show After Fourth Season

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Desus & Mero, the late-night talk show on Showtime won’t be returning for a fifth season.

Hosted by Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, the program’s abrupt end comes after speculation that the hilarious duo from the Bronx had fallen out due to creative and personal differences. The rumors began earlier this week after Nice posted a response to the news via his social media account, which said: “Shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come…”

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward,” A Showtime spokeswoman said. “Showtime’s late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season.”

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators,” she continued. “Throughout its run, the series won a WGA Award, received Critics’ Choice nominations, and scored interviews with President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Derek Jeter, Missy Elliott, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, David Letterman, Yo-Yo Ma and many more. They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at JAX Media and the incredible crew.”

According to Pitchfork, prior to the move to Showtime in 2019, the two hosted a show on Complex TV in 2014 before moving to Viceland two years later. They were also co-hosts of the popular Bodega Boys podcast.