If there was ever a time to be reminded to use your voting power, it’s now. With so much unrest happening all over the world due to the novel coronavirus and police brutality, this Thursday your favorite artists will offer you a much needed reprieve.

Saweetie, Big Freedia, Ne-Yo and Amara La Negra and others will take over the virtual stage to bring performances and uplifting words.

“This year four million young people will be turning 18-years-old. Now if you combine Generation Z with my generation, the Millennials, that makes up nearly 40% of the voting population. Together, that power is undeniable and we can make that change!” Saweetie said in a statement.

Democracy Summer 2020 will be co-hosted by Rosario Dawson and Logan Browning along with Chuck D and Eve, who said in a statement that she’s “ so excited to be a part of Rock the Vote for Democracy Summer 2020! It’s time for everyone to do their part, no sitting on the sidelines! Our voices are needed and so is our vote! Our future depends on it.”

The event, led by Rock the Vote with the goal to register 200,000 citizens, will stream on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at DemocracySummer.org.