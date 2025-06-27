WATCH: Damson Idris On ‘F1,’ Risk-Taking, And That Viral Met Gala Moment

Damson Idris has never been afraid of a challenge—but F1 may be his most exhilarating yet. In the high-octane racing drama produced by and co-starring Brad Pitt, the British actor steps into the driver’s seat—literally and figuratively—as a rising Formula 1 star navigating life on and off the track. Known for his breakout role in Snowfall, Idris brings intensity, precision, and charisma to a performance that demanded serious physical training, emotional depth, and even some real-life time on the track.

In this exclusive interview with ESSENCE, Idris opens up about the grueling prep that went into becoming race-ready, his on-screen dynamic with Pitt, and the viral Met Gala moment that had everyone talking. As he continues his ascent in Hollywood, F1 marks a turning point—not just in his career, but in how he sees himself as both a performer and a cultural force. Buckle up.