Cynthia Erivo To Host The 78th Tony Awards At Radio City Music Hall

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 8, 2025, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. This year, the ceremony will be hosted by Cynthia Erivo, a Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee. With only an Oscar win standing between her and EGOT status, Erivo has become one of the most accomplished performers of her generation.

Erivo expressed her excitement for the role, stating in a press release, “I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor.”

Erivo first gained widespread recognition for her performance in The Color Purple on Broadway, earning her a Tony Award. She has since expanded her career to film and television, most recently starring as Elphaba in Universal’s adaptation of Wicked, which broke box office records. Her performance has earned critical acclaim and multiple award nominations.

Beyond acting, Erivo is an accomplished musician, releasing her debut album Ch. 1 Vs. 1 in 2021. She has also ventured into production with her company, Edith’s Daughter, which aims to highlight underrepresented stories. In addition, she will be honored at the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood, celebrating her impact as a trailblazer in entertainment.

Cynthia Erivo will be honored with the Cultural Icon Award. Schiaparelli Dress, jewelry Cynthia’s own

Heather Hitchens, President & CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League, praised Erivo’s ability to bring the magic of musical theater to a global audience. “Through performances on both stage and screen, Cynthia has extended the magic of musical theater to millions of new fans around the globe — and that is exactly the mission of the Tony Awards,” said Hitchens and Laks. “Her talent defies gravity and boundaries, and we are beyond thrilled to welcome her home to Broadway for what will be a joyful and inspiring celebration of the theatrical artform. We hope audiences are ready to leap to their feet, cry tears of joy, and maybe even get up and dance.”

CBS executive Mackenzie Mitchell added that Erivo’s deep connection to the theater community ensures she will deliver an unforgettable evening. “Cynthia is a remarkable talent and with her deep roots in the theater community, we are honored to have her host this year’s Tony Awards on CBS,” said Mitchell. “There is no doubt with her innate creativity and captivating presence, she will deliver an unforgettable evening highlighting the extraordinary achievements of this Broadway season.”

Nominations for the Tony Awards will be announced on May 1. The ceremony is produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, alongside White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss will serve as executive producers, with Weiss also directing.

With a career spanning theater, music, and film, Erivo hosting the Tony Awards will be the highlight of the Broadway season, celebrating the best of live theater with a global audience. “I am looking forward to ushering the theatre community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year. I hope I can rise to the occasion,” Erivo said.