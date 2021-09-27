Cynthia Bailey Leaves RHOA

After 11 seasons, Cynthia Bailey confirmed on Monday (Sept. 27) that she will not return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. In an emotional post on Instagram, she shared the news and spoke to her appreciation for her tenure on the show.

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next!” she wrote. “Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life, and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories! I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures.”

She also praised her supporters be saying, “Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you. It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you. See you guys soon!”

Bailey first alluded to this on June 21, by removing the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” title from her Instagram profile. She joined RHOA in 2010 for the show’s third season and has remained an integral part of its cast until the most recently aired season 13.