Curaçao’s North Sea Jazz Festival Delivers A Celebration To Remember

Tems at the 2025 Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival. Photo Credit: Hans Tak

There are few places in the world where music, culture, and natural beauty collide as seamlessly as they do in Curaçao. The island, with its beaches, brightly painted Dutch colonial architecture, and vibrant Caribbean spirit, feels like the kind of destination that exists only in imagination. Add to that a weekend filled with some of the world’s most dynamic performers at the Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival, and what you have is an experience that stirs all the senses.

Over Labor Day weekend, I was fortunate enough to experience this heralded locale. After landing, I checked into the Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, which would serve as my home base. Just minutes from downtown Willemstad, the resort sits on six acres of oceanfront property, and from my beach-front room I had a view that instantly made me forget the rush of travel. The turquoise water stretched endlessly in front of me, and the sound of the waves became the perfect soundtrack to my stay.

Ne-Yo at the 2025 Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival. Photo Credit: Hans Tak

That night, the festival officially kicked off with a performance from the legendary Gilberto Santa Rosa, followed by Kool & the Gang. Robert “Kool” Bell, the group’s last remaining original member, guided the band through a string of their greatest hits including “Get Down On It,” “Summer Madness,” “Ladies Night,” “Too Hot,” and “Hollywood Singin’.” They closed the set with their most recognizable anthem, “Celebration,” which had the entire crowd on their feet. At one point, Bell paused to reflect on the group’s journey, from their beginnings in New Jersey in 1964 to becoming one of the most successful bands in history, culminating in their 2024 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It was the perfect opening night, and a reminder of how music can connect generations.

Friday brought even more energy as the festival expanded across three stages: Sir Duke, Celia, and Sam Cooke. Early in the evening, Ryan Castro set the tone, followed later by the Gipsy Kings, whose flamenco-driven sound got the crowd dancing. The night’s highlight on Sir Duke was Sheila E. and the E-Train, who dazzled the audience with renditions of “Don’t You Worry ’bout a Thing,” “La Cuna,” and her iconic hit “The Glamorous Life.” On the Celia stage, Kandace Springs delivered a soulful, intimate performance before Paul Carrack brought his smooth vocals to the forefront.

Snoop Dogg and October London at the 2025 Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival. Photo Credit: Hans Tak

Ne-Yo’s set on the Sam Cooke stage stole the evening. He glided through a catalog of classics—“Miss Independent,” “So Sick,” “Because of You,” “Closer,” “Sexy Love”—and even surprised the crowd with songs he penned for others, like Mario’s “You Should Let Me Love You,” Keri Hilson’s “Knock You Down,” and Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable.” The night ended with Ricky Martin, whose explosive energy and string of hits left the audience buzzing long after the final note.

By Saturday, the festival had hit full stride. Cimafunk opened the Sir Duke stage with a burst of Cuban funk before Cory Henry and the Funk Apostles took things to a soulful, improvisational level. The night closed with Coffee, whose infectious energy carried the festival into the early hours. Jacob Collier and Gonzalo Rubalcaba with Hamilton Deholanda provided mesmerizing performances on the Celia stage, showing the festival’s deep range and versatility. But the most anticipated act was Snoop Dogg, who headlined the Sam Cooke stage. With a career spanning over three decades, he ran through an epic set list that included “Gin & Juice,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “Beautiful,” and “Deep Cover.” In one of the evening’s most memorable moments, he brought out Lady of Rage for the “G Funk Intro” and welcomed longtime collaborator Kurupt to the stage. He also gave space for October London, a rising artist signed to his Death Row Records label, to shine with a few songs. It was a performance that felt both nostalgic and forward-looking, a testament to Snoop’s enduring influence.

Back at the Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, the days were just as enjoyable as the nights. I spent time at both pools—the lively Harmony Pool with its aqua aerobics classes and poolside service from the Salty Iguana Ocean Grill, and the serene, adults-only Serenity Pool, where the sound of the waves and a cocktail from the nearby beach bar provided pure relaxation.

Aerial view of the Curacao Marriott Beach Resort.

Dining at the resort was a highlight as well. Each morning began at Çspice with its expansive breakfast buffet, and on my final evening, I enjoyed dinner there, savoring dishes like snapper with truffle mac and cheese, salmon, and sea scallops. For something quicker, the Papiamentu Marketplace offered smoothies, coffee, and fresh baked goods, while Salty Iguana’s burgers and wings were the perfect complement to a Curaçao sunset. The Reef Club gave me an ideal workspace overlooking the Caribbean Sea during the day, and at night, the resort courtyard came alive with afterparties where festivalgoers mingled, danced, and kept the celebration going.

The Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival is an experience that blends world-class music with the island’s natural beauty and culture. Paired with the comfort, cuisine, and hospitality of the resort, Curaçao was unforgettable, and will replay in my memory for years to come.