ESSENCE’s Entertainment Director Picks Who Should Win A Grammy

Traditional World Music Album

MY PICK: Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift

Leading up to the Grammys, there has been a campaign for Beyoncé’s Homecoming to be nominated for Best Music Film and Album of the Year. But for me, her “love letter to Africa” should take home a win. I was immediately drawn into the range of rhythms—from Nigerian Afrobeat (“Don’t Jealous Me”) to West African Wassoulou (“Mood 4 Eva”) to South African gqom (“My Power”). “When I recorded that record, I knew it was special,” says Tiwa Savage about “Keys to the Kingdom,” her track with Mr Eazi. Let’s hope the Academy agrees.