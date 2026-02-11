‘Cross’ Deserves A Spot In Your Weekly Watch Rotation

Photo Credit: Keri Anderson/Prime Video

There’s no shortage of shows to watch nowadays, which makes it easy to overlook the ones that actually have something to say. Cross, the adaptation of James Patterson’s Alex Cross series, is an exciting crime thriller on the surface, but also explores themes like trauma, grief, family, and timely societal issues. With Season 2 arriving today, it’s worth going back to what made the first installment such a strong watch in the first place.

At the center is Alex Cross, played by ESSENCE cover star Aldis Hodge. Cross is a Washington, D.C., homicide detective with a Ph.D. in forensic psychology, a detail that immediately sets him apart. The fact that the show’s lead is openly intellectual adds another dimension to his character. He’s also a single father raising two children while still grieving the murder of his wife. Too often, Black male leads on television are boxed into narrow roles, while Cross gets to be something more. He’s sharp, but also tired, short-tempered at times, vulnerable, and deeply devoted to his family.

In Season 1, the primary case begins with the killing of Emir Godspeed, a local activist tied to Defund the Police and Black Lives Matter organizing. The investigation quickly becomes political, with city officials trying to control the optics. As Cross and his partner work the case, the trail expands beyond Godspeed’s homicide and leads to Ed Ramsey (Ryan Eggold), a businessman who orchestrates a series of staged killings and treats the chase like a game. The high-profile murder investigation turns into a larger conspiracy, and features a tense psychological duel between Cross and his more than formidable foe.

Ramsey is perfect as the season’s main antagonist. To me, he’s real Hannibal Lecter-esque in his calculation, and I enjoy the “catch-me-if-you-can” dynamic that he has with Cross. The back-and-forth between these two brilliant minds gives the show the feel of a classic thriller film. Every time Cross thinks he’s closing in, Ramsey has already anticipated the move. If you like cerebral crime stories, this is the kind that holds your attention from start to finish.

What really makes the series stick, though, is the cast. In addition to Hodge and Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa’s portrayal of Sampson brings everything together. He and Cross’ relationship is one of loyalty, accountability, and love; it’s always refreshing to see a strong bond between two Black men on screen. At home, Juanita Jennings as Nana Mama serves as a moral compass for the show’s titular character, while his son and daughter—played by Caleb Elijah and Melanie Hurd, respectively—give Cross something to live for. Strong performances from talented actresses such as Samantha Walkes, Ashley Rios, and Karen Robinson, along with Johnny Ray Gill as Bobby Trey, round out a stellar supporting ensemble.

Behind the camera, creator Ben Watkins brought in a list of phenomenal directors including Nzingha Stewart, Director X and Stacey Muhammad, each of whom oversaw key stretches in the first season. Their episodes cover everything from the political fallout surrounding Godspeed’s death (“Hero Complex”) to the tighter, suspense-driven episodes about Cross’ pursuit of Ramsey.

There’s also something old-school about how the series rolls out. After its debut, episodes are set to drop weekly, not all at once, which breaks away from today’s streaming era trends. Waiting a week gives each episode room to breathe and, more importantly, room to discuss. It brings back the kind of watercooler conversations shows used to spark before the digital age. It kind of reminds me of how HBO’s critically-acclaimed The Pitt does, or Bel-Air did, and it signals a return to the episodic model, but I may be speaking too soon on that. However, I do feel that limited access to these shows can sometimes lead to better audience engagement.

With the first season establishing Cross as a major player in the psychological crime genre, Season 2 looks poised to build on its momentum. The foundation is already there, now the series has the space to go bigger and dig deeper this time around.

Season 2 of Cross premieres February 11, exclusively on Prime Video.