Aldis Hodge (Alex Cross) & Isaiah Mustafa (John Sampson). Photo Courtesy of Ian Watson, Prime Video

Prime Video is giving fans an early glimpse at what’s ahead for Cross. The streamer released first-look images from Season Two of the crime thriller, confirming the new season will debut Wednesday, February 11, 2026, with availability across more than 240 countries and territories. The rollout will begin with a three-episode premiere, followed by weekly drops leading up to the finale on March 18.

Led by Aldis Hodge, who returns as Alex Cross and continues his role behind the scenes as an executive producer, the series heads into darker territory this season. Set once again in Washington, D.C., the story finds Cross chasing a vigilante whose targets are powerful billionaire figures tied to corruption. The case forces Cross to push deeper into the psychology of violence while navigating the fallout that comes with confronting wealth, influence, and moral gray areas.

Season Two also expands the show’s world with new cast additions, including Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason, and Wes Chatham. They join returning favorites Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill.

Ben Watkins remains at the creative helm, continuing to shape the series inspired by James Patterson’s iconic Alex Cross novels. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount Television Studios, the upcoming season of Cross will definitely be one to watch.