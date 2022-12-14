Home · Entertainment

Critics Choice Awards: Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Janelle Monáe, And More Lead Film Nominations

'The Woman King' and 'Wakanda Forever' lead the charge in this year's nominations, with nods for acting, costuming, and visual effects
The Critic’s Choice Awards announced their film nominees today, set to be awarded in a star-studded ceremony on January 15th.

It may be a big night for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which raked in multiple accolades with acting noms for Angela Bassett’s powerhouse supporting performance as Queen Ramonda and recognition of its costuming, hair & makeup, and visual effects. This also led to yet another nod for Rihanna’s bittersweet ballad “Lift Me Up” from the Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

The Woman King also earned multiple honors, with Viola Davis earning a Best Actress nomination, Gina Prince-Bythewood earning a Best Director nod, recognition of costuming, and the entire cast nominated as an ensemble.

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu, Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, and Sheila Atim attend “The Woman King” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Take a look at the rest of the Critic’s Choice Awards Film nominees below:

Best Actress – Viola Davis, The Woman King
Best Actress – Danielle Deadwyler, TILL
Best Supporting Actress – Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Supporting Actor – Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Best Supporting Actress – Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Young Actor/ActressTILL
