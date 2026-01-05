2026 Critics Choice Awards Winners

The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards kicked off Saturday night (January 4) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, bringing together film and television’s biggest contenders as awards season continues to take shape.
Going into the night, Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s supernatural meditation on American history and race, led the film nominations with a commanding 17 nods, including best picture, director, and multiple acting mentions. Paul Thomas Anderson’s politically charged drama One Battle After Another (featuring an ensemble cast that includes Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, and Chase Infiniti) followed closely behind with 14 nominations, while Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet trailed with 11 apiece. On the television side, Netflix’s Adolescence entered the evening as the most-nominated series.
Hosted by Chelsea Handler for the fourth consecutive year, the show opened on a high note. The very first award of the night—Best Young Actor/Actress—went to Miles Caton for his breakout role as Sammie in Sinners, immediately setting the tone for the film’s strong showing. That momentum continued when casting director Francine Maisler won Best Casting and Ensemble for Sinners, prompting the full cast to join her onstage. Delroy Lindo delivered an emotional, harrowing acceptance speech as director Ryan Coogler and Proximity Media co-founder Zinzi Coogler looked on from the crowd.
Television honors soon followed. Abbott Elementary star Janelle James picked up Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, while Tramell Tillman won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his effort as Seth Milchick on Apple TV+’s Severance.
As the night progressed the 2026 Critics Choice Awards highlighted emerging talent and reaffirmed several favorites across film and TV.
Take a look at the full list of winners below.
BEST PICTURE
One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
BEST ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (A24)
BEST ACTRESS
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (Focus Features)
BEST DIRECTOR
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
BEST COMEDY
The Naked Gun (Paramount)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
The Secret Agent (Neon)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein (Netflix)
BEST EDITING
Stephen Mirrione – F1 (Apple Original Films)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Kate Hawley – Frankenstein (Netflix)
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein (Netflix)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios)
BEST SOUND
Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John – F1 (Apple Original Films)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams (Netflix)
BEST SONG
“Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
BEST SCORE
Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
BEST STUNT DESIGN
Wade Eastwood – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS
Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Pitt (HBO Max)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (Apple TV)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Noah Wyle – The Pitt (HBO Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Tramell Tillman – Severance (Apple TV)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (HBO Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Madigan – Weapons (Warner Bros.)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein (Netflix)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
The Studio (Apple TV)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Seth Rogen – The Studio (Apple TV)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ike Barinholtz – The Studio (Apple TV)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
BEST TALK SHOW
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
BEST CASTING AND ENSEMBLE
Francine Maisler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Adolescence (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault (Peacock)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Stephen Graham – Adolescence (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Owen Cooper – Adolescence (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Erin Doherty – Adolescence (Netflix)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
South Park (Comedy Central)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Squid Game (Netflix)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)
BEST VARIETY SERIES
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)