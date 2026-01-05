2026 Critics Choice Awards Winners

Photo Credit: Michael Tran

The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards kicked off Saturday night (January 4) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, bringing together film and television’s biggest contenders as awards season continues to take shape.

Going into the night, Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s supernatural meditation on American history and race, led the film nominations with a commanding 17 nods, including best picture, director, and multiple acting mentions. Paul Thomas Anderson’s politically charged drama One Battle After Another (featuring an ensemble cast that includes Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, and Chase Infiniti) followed closely behind with 14 nominations, while Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet trailed with 11 apiece. On the television side, Netflix’s Adolescence entered the evening as the most-nominated series.

US actor Miles Caton poses in the press room with the Best Young Actor, Actress award for “Sinners” during the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on January 4, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images)

Hosted by Chelsea Handler for the fourth consecutive year, the show opened on a high note. The very first award of the night—Best Young Actor/Actress—went to Miles Caton for his breakout role as Sammie in Sinners, immediately setting the tone for the film’s strong showing. That momentum continued when casting director Francine Maisler won Best Casting and Ensemble for Sinners, prompting the full cast to join her onstage. Delroy Lindo delivered an emotional, harrowing acceptance speech as director Ryan Coogler and Proximity Media co-founder Zinzi Coogler looked on from the crowd.

Television honors soon followed. Abbott Elementary star Janelle James picked up Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, while Tramell Tillman won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his effort as Seth Milchick on Apple TV+’s Severance.

US actor Tramell Tillman poses in the press room with the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for “Severance” during the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on January 4, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images)

As the night progressed the 2026 Critics Choice Awards highlighted emerging talent and reaffirmed several favorites across film and TV.

Take a look at the full list of winners below.

BEST PICTURE

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

BEST ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (A24)

BEST ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (Focus Features)

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

BEST COMEDY

The Naked Gun (Paramount)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

The Secret Agent (Neon)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein (Netflix)

BEST EDITING

Stephen Mirrione – F1 (Apple Original Films)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Kate Hawley – Frankenstein (Netflix)



BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein (Netflix)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios)

BEST SOUND

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John – F1 (Apple Original Films)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams (Netflix)

BEST SONG

“Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

BEST SCORE

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

BEST STUNT DESIGN

Wade Eastwood – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS

Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Pitt (HBO Max)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (Apple TV)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Noah Wyle – The Pitt (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tramell Tillman – Severance (Apple TV)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Madigan – Weapons (Warner Bros.)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein (Netflix)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

The Studio (Apple TV)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Seth Rogen – The Studio (Apple TV)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio (Apple TV)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST TALK SHOW

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

BEST CASTING AND ENSEMBLE

Francine Maisler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Adolescence (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault (Peacock)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Stephen Graham – Adolescence (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Owen Cooper – Adolescence (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Erin Doherty – Adolescence (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

South Park (Comedy Central)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Squid Game (Netflix)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)

BEST VARIETY SERIES

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)