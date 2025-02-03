EXCLUSIVE: The Creative Collective NYC Announces Its 2025 Creative Class

The Creative Collective NYC is proud to unveil the 2025 Creative Class, a prestigious list honoring 63 Black culture-shifters who are redefining industries, uplifting communities, and shaping the cultural landscape. From tech and social impact to fashion, art, and entertainment, these visionaries exemplify what it means to create with purpose and passion.
A thrilling addition for 2025 is the introduction of the Creative of the Year award, recognizing an individual who has exemplified boundless innovation and cultural impact. This year, the inaugural honor goes to Doechii, a genre-defying, Grammy Award-winning rapper whose artistry and unapologetic vision continue to push boundaries in music and beyond.
“The 2025 Creative Class is a true reflection of the endless cultural influence of Black creativity. These visionaries are rewriting the rules, challenging norms, and building cultural movements from the ground up,” says Imani Ellis, CEO and Founder of The Creative Collective and CultureCon. “This inspiring group of changemakers represents the power of unapologetic creativity and the drive for real, community-focused change. As we celebrate their impact, we honor their legacies and amplify the voices that will keep shaping the future of different industries for generations to come.”
Launched in 2017, The CCNYC has cemented itself as a powerhouse for amplifying Black creativity, and the Creative Class is a testament to that mission. This year’s cohort features an inspiring array of changemakers, including CNN anchor Abby Phillip, basketball star and rapper Flau’jae Johnson, and beauty innovator Danessa Myricks. Each honoree is not only excelling in their craft but is also forging new paths for those who follow.
The 2025 Creative Class will be celebrated in person at an exclusive event in New York City at the end of the month, bringing together a dynamic community of creators, industry leaders, and cultural pioneers. As we honor these individuals, we recognize that their influence extends beyond today—it is shaping the future.
See the full list below:
Creative Of The Year
- Doechii, Rapper
Social Good & Community
- Abby Phillip, CNN Anchor of NewsNight with Abby Phillip
- B. Hawk Snipes, Artivist & BTFA Collective Member
- Jennifer Pauline, Founder and Managing Director, With/Creators
- Joshua Doss, Political Analyst & TV Correspondent
- Kaci Merriwether-Hawkins, Founder of Black Girls in Art Spaces
- Nana Agyemang, CEO and Founder of EveryStylishGirl and Journalist
- Naomi Wright, Director of Development, SpringHill & Co-Founder, Fortune & Forks
- Nigel Sylvester, Professional BMX Athlete
- Trell Thomas, entrepreneur, activist and founder of Black Excellence Brunch
Health & Wellness
- Aisha Becker-Burrowes, Social Entrepreneur & Impact Consultant
- Briana Thompson, Founder & CEO of Spiked Wellness, Creator of The Spiked Method
- Darien Sutton, ABC NEWS Medical Correspondent, Board Certified Emergency Physician
- Kier Gaines, Licensed Therapist and Professional Speaker
- Les Alfred, Host of Balanced Black Girl
- Raven Baxter, Molecular Biologist and Educator
- Tiffany Lauren, Founder & CEO of Harlem Pilates
Beauty & Fashion
- Bernard James, Founder & Creative Director
- Danessa Myricks, Founder & CEO, Danessa Myricks Beauty
- Georgina Ogirri, Owner, Brand Strategist & Designer | GRISÉ NYC
- Gracie J, Artist & Entrepreneur
- James Jeter, Creative Director
- Kelvin (KJ) Moody, Creative Manager and Fashion Stylist
- Micah McDonald, Fashion + Celebrity Stylist
- Sarah Diouf, Founder & Creative Director of Tongoro
- Sharif Poston, Celebrity Hairstylist
- Wayman Bannerman, Fashion + Celebrity Stylist
Entrepreneurship + Tech
- Brandon Smithrick, Director of Content, Kickstarter
- Ciara Imani May, CEO & Founder Rebundle
- Chase Freeman, Chief Marketing Officer Milk and Cookies LLC
- Jamiersen Green, Sports & Entertainment Host + Founder of Leader Quality
- Jehron Petty, Founder & CEO, ColorStack
- Jhordan Gibbs, Founder and Head of Relations Global, Milk and Cookies LLC
- Neil Sneider, Founder of LOMA Galleries & Casa Loma Wines
- Shannae Ingleton Smith – President & CEO of Kensington Grey
- TJ Adeshola, Operating Partner, Arctos Sports Partners
- Tiffany Thompson, Founder & Designer, Duett Interiors
Entertainment & Arts
- Bexx Francois, Photographer
- Dante Nicholas, Creative Strategist, Founder of YamsThePlaylist
- Eric Jones, Senior Producer: Race Culture & Inclusion, ABC News/Good Morning America
- Flau’jae Johnson, Rapper and National Basketball Champion
- Foggieraw, Artist
- Josh Johnson, Comedian
- Maleah Joi Moon, Actor, Tony award winner
- Mike Gauyo, Writer & Founder of Black Boy Writes Media
- Nneka Julia, Writer & Filmmaker
- Paula Ngon, Communications & Public Affairs, National Football League
- Rashida Zagon, Photographer, Storyteller
- Sade Muhammad, Chief Marketing & Impact Officer, TIME
- Tatiana “Yan” Snead, Music Programmer, R&B, African & Caribbean Genres, Pandora Music
- Uzo Njoku, Fine Artist
Creator
- Ava Tetteh-Ocloo, Content creator
- Achieng Agutu, Model, Talk Show Host, Creator
- Chase Brown, Creator
- DeMarcus Shawn, Creator / Influencer
- Emani Irvine, Artistic Beauty Creator
- Ike Slimster, artist, style connoisseur, comedian & producer
- Imani Barbarin, Disability Advocate and Public Speaker
- J.C Carter, Creator & Social Personality
- Justine Oliver, Content Creator
- Mark Phillips, Writer, Director, Entertainer
- Melonie Torres, Creator
- Taylor Cassidy, Digital Creator
- Tayllor Lloyd, Tech Enthusiast and Content Creator or Tech and Lifestyle Creator
- Temi Ibisanmi, Creative Director, Photographer