EXCLUSIVE: The Creative Collective NYC Announces Its 2025 Creative Class

Doechii, DeMarcus Shawn, Temi Ibisanmi, and Achieng Agutu, 2025's Creative Class Inductees.

The Creative Collective NYC is proud to unveil the 2025 Creative Class, a prestigious list honoring 63 Black culture-shifters who are redefining industries, uplifting communities, and shaping the cultural landscape. From tech and social impact to fashion, art, and entertainment, these visionaries exemplify what it means to create with purpose and passion.

A thrilling addition for 2025 is the introduction of the Creative of the Year award, recognizing an individual who has exemplified boundless innovation and cultural impact. This year, the inaugural honor goes to Doechii, a genre-defying, Grammy Award-winning rapper whose artistry and unapologetic vision continue to push boundaries in music and beyond.

“The 2025 Creative Class is a true reflection of the endless cultural influence of Black creativity. These visionaries are rewriting the rules, challenging norms, and building cultural movements from the ground up,” says Imani Ellis, CEO and Founder of The Creative Collective and CultureCon. “This inspiring group of changemakers represents the power of unapologetic creativity and the drive for real, community-focused change. As we celebrate their impact, we honor their legacies and amplify the voices that will keep shaping the future of different industries for generations to come.”

Launched in 2017, The CCNYC has cemented itself as a powerhouse for amplifying Black creativity, and the Creative Class is a testament to that mission. This year’s cohort features an inspiring array of changemakers, including CNN anchor Abby Phillip, basketball star and rapper Flau’jae Johnson, and beauty innovator Danessa Myricks. Each honoree is not only excelling in their craft but is also forging new paths for those who follow.

The 2025 Creative Class will be celebrated in person at an exclusive event in New York City at the end of the month, bringing together a dynamic community of creators, industry leaders, and cultural pioneers. As we honor these individuals, we recognize that their influence extends beyond today—it is shaping the future.

See the full list below:

Creative Of The Year

Doechii, Rapper

Social Good & Community

Abby Phillip , CNN Anchor of NewsNight with Abby Phillip

, CNN Anchor of NewsNight with Abby Phillip B. Hawk Snipes , Artivist & BTFA Collective Member

, Artivist & BTFA Collective Member Jennifer Pauline , Founder and Managing Director, With/Creators

, Founder and Managing Director, With/Creators Joshua Doss , Political Analyst & TV Correspondent

, Political Analyst & TV Correspondent Kaci Merriwether-Hawkins , Founder of Black Girls in Art Spaces

, Founder of Black Girls in Art Spaces Nana Agyemang , CEO and Founder of EveryStylishGirl and Journalist

, CEO and Founder of EveryStylishGirl and Journalist Naomi Wright , Director of Development, SpringHill & Co-Founder, Fortune & Forks

, Director of Development, SpringHill & Co-Founder, Fortune & Forks Nigel Sylvester , Professional BMX Athlete

, Professional BMX Athlete Trell Thomas, entrepreneur, activist and founder of Black Excellence Brunch

Kier Gaines, Emani Irvine, Ike Slimster, and Les Alfred, 2025's Creative Class Inductees.

Health & Wellness

Aisha Becker-Burrowes , Social Entrepreneur & Impact Consultant

, Social Entrepreneur & Impact Consultant Briana Thompson , Founder & CEO of Spiked Wellness, Creator of The Spiked Method

, Founder & CEO of Spiked Wellness, Creator of The Spiked Method Darien Sutton , ABC NEWS Medical Correspondent, Board Certified Emergency Physician

, ABC NEWS Medical Correspondent, Board Certified Emergency Physician Kier Gaines , Licensed Therapist and Professional Speaker

, Licensed Therapist and Professional Speaker Les Alfred , Host of Balanced Black Girl

, Host of Balanced Black Girl Raven Baxter , Molecular Biologist and Educator

, Molecular Biologist and Educator Tiffany Lauren, Founder & CEO of Harlem Pilates

Beauty & Fashion

Bernard James , Founder & Creative Director

, Founder & Creative Director Danessa Myricks , Founder & CEO, Danessa Myricks Beauty

, Founder & CEO, Danessa Myricks Beauty Georgina Ogirri , Owner, Brand Strategist & Designer | GRISÉ NYC

, Owner, Brand Strategist & Designer | GRISÉ NYC Gracie J , Artist & Entrepreneur

, Artist & Entrepreneur James Jeter , Creative Director

, Creative Director Kelvin (KJ) Moody , Creative Manager and Fashion Stylist

, Creative Manager and Fashion Stylist Micah McDonald , Fashion + Celebrity Stylist

, Fashion + Celebrity Stylist Sarah Diouf , Founder & Creative Director of Tongoro

, Founder & Creative Director of Tongoro Sharif Poston , Celebrity Hairstylist

, Celebrity Hairstylist Wayman Bannerman, Fashion + Celebrity Stylist

Trell Thomas, Shannae Ingleton, Jamiersen Green, and Ciara Imani May, 2025’s Creative Class Inductees.

Entrepreneurship + Tech

Brandon Smithrick , Director of Content, Kickstarter

, Director of Content, Kickstarter Ciara Imani May , CEO & Founder Rebundle

, CEO & Founder Rebundle Chase Freeman , Chief Marketing Officer Milk and Cookies LLC

, Chief Marketing Officer Milk and Cookies LLC Jamiersen Green , Sports & Entertainment Host + Founder of Leader Quality

, Sports & Entertainment Host + Founder of Leader Quality Jehron Petty , Founder & CEO, ColorStack

, Founder & CEO, ColorStack Jhordan Gibbs , Founder and Head of Relations Global, Milk and Cookies LLC

, Founder and Head of Relations Global, Milk and Cookies LLC Neil Sneider , Founder of LOMA Galleries & Casa Loma Wines

, Founder of LOMA Galleries & Casa Loma Wines Shannae Ingleton Smith – President & CEO of Kensington Grey

– President & CEO of Kensington Grey TJ Adeshola , Operating Partner, Arctos Sports Partners

, Operating Partner, Arctos Sports Partners Tiffany Thompson, Founder & Designer, Duett Interiors

Entertainment & Arts

Bexx Francois , Photographer

, Photographer Dante Nicholas , Creative Strategist, Founder of YamsThePlaylist

, Creative Strategist, Founder of YamsThePlaylist Eric Jones , Senior Producer: Race Culture & Inclusion, ABC News/Good Morning America

, Senior Producer: Race Culture & Inclusion, ABC News/Good Morning America Flau’jae Johnson , Rapper and National Basketball Champion

, Rapper and National Basketball Champion Foggieraw , Artist

, Artist Josh Johnson , Comedian

, Comedian Maleah Joi Moon , Actor, Tony award winner

, Actor, Tony award winner Mike Gauyo , Writer & Founder of Black Boy Writes Media

, Writer & Founder of Black Boy Writes Media Nneka Julia , Writer & Filmmaker

, Writer & Filmmaker Paula Ngon , Communications & Public Affairs, National Football League

, Communications & Public Affairs, National Football League Rashida Zagon, Photographer, Storyteller

Photographer, Storyteller Sade Muhammad , Chief Marketing & Impact Officer, TIME

, Chief Marketing & Impact Officer, TIME Tatiana “Yan” Snead , Music Programmer, R&B, African & Caribbean Genres, Pandora Music

, Music Programmer, R&B, African & Caribbean Genres, Pandora Music Uzo Njoku, Fine Artist

