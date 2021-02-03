The Offical ‘Coming 2 America’ Trailer Is Here

Thirty-three years after we first learned about the land of Zamunda, the star-studded sequel to Coming to America is set to release with a fresh twist on the royal journey of Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem.

Amazon Prime Video has released the Coming 2 America trailer featuring a bulk of the beloved cast from the 1988 installment and brand new comedic additions.

The sneak peak features Akeem traveling back to Queens, where he once sought identity and romance, to find his long-lost son (Jermaine Fowler) and heir to the throne of Zamunda. With Arsenio Hall reprising his role as Akeem’s trusted confidante Semmi, the two return to the fictional African nation with Akeem’s first born for him to get acquainted with his wife Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), his three daughters and the royal kingdom. There, Akeem finds himself caught in the thick of choosing who will be his successor.

Much of the original cast returns including King Jaffe Jofer (James Earl Jones), Cleo McDowell (John Amos) and Maurice (Louie Anderson). The barbershop crew, most of whom were played by Murphy and Hall, also reprise their roles in the sequel. In the original version, Murphy portrayed the owner Clarence and after this role, playing multiple characters became a trademark of his career.

Comedy greats Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan join the cast of the sequel, adding to the lightheartedness the original was known for. Bella Murphy, Kiki Layne, Rotimi, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor are also among the cast of the highly-anticipated film.

Craig Brewer directs the film as Murphy will produce alongside Kevin Misher. The screenplay is written by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield.

The film will release on Friday, March 5, and will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.