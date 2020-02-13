Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Activist and former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick is set to release a memoir through his own publishing company.

It was announced Thursday that Kaepernick signed a multi-project deal with Audible, which will release the audio version of his upcoming memoir.

Kapernick’s memoir will explore the experiences that led to him risking his career to protest inequality and police brutality. The activist said in a statement, “My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning. I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in hopes that it will inspire others to rise in action.”

“I am excited that through this groundbreaking partnership between Kaepernick Publishing and Audible, we can elevate Black and Brown voices who can empower future generations.”

Through his publishing company, Kaepernick hopes to reinforce the importance of Black ownership, which will extend to the creators and writers who work with Kaepernick Publishing. The publisher will offer unprecedented ownership options to creators and collaborators with the hopes of bringing more diversity and representation to publishing.