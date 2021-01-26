Watch Coko Of SWV Sing “Who Can I Run To”

The internet has been asking for an official Verzuz battle from 90’s R&B groups SWV and Xcscape—and we totally agree that one is in order! Xscape’s LaTocha Scott recently took to Instagram to share a cover of “Weak,” while on January 25, Coko posted her rendition of “Who Can I Run To,” which was famously covered by Xscape in 1995.

“Who Can I Run To…one of the best remakes EVER!!,” Coko wrote in the post’s caption. The song was originally recorded in 1979 by The Jones Girls. Xscape’s cover shot to #1 on the Billboard U.S. R&B singles chart upon its release.

Both R&B groups are known and loved for their gospel-inspired vocals and performed at ESSENCE Fest in 2018.

SWV (Sisters With Voices) hail from Brooklyn and the Bronx in New York and churned out hits like “Anything,” “Weak,” and “Right Here.” They have been nominated for 3 Grammys since their 1992 debut, including 1 in 1993 (Best New Artist), another in 1996 (Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal) and one more in 2012 for a cover of “If Only You Knew” (Best Traditional R&B Performance). The group members are Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, LeAnn “Lelee” and Tamara “Taj” Johnson.

Xscape, who reunited for a tour in 2017, are from Atlanta and were signed to Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def in the early 1990s. They released their debut LP, Hummin’ Comin At ‘Cha, in 1993 and their first single, “Just Kickin’ It” went platinum with over one million copies sold. Their second effort, Off the Hook, contained “Who Can I Run To.” Group members included Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott.

Watch Coko sing “Who Can I Run To” and also revisit classics from SWV and Xscape below.