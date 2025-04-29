Coco Jones Wants More

Coco Jones, ‘Why Not More?’ 2025. Photo Credit: Cindy Romero

Coco Jones’ journey has been one of unfaltering persistence. At only 27 years of age, the singer, songwriter and actress has had a career spanning almost two decades. From her first starring role in Disney’s Let It Shine, to her breakout performance as Hilary Banks in Peacock’s Bel-Air, she maintains consistency through it all. As an entertainer, her long and arduous road reached a high point in 2024 when she received her first Grammy Award for the beautiful ballad, “ICU.” Each of her past experiences in the industry—whether good or bad—helped lay the foundation for what became her debut studio album, Why Not More?

Traditionally, one’s first album marks a proper introduction to the masses, but it was different for the Def Jam signee due to the fact that she’d been in the spotlight long before its release. Regardless, Why Not More? was still incredibly important for the singer, because it served as the perfect time for her evolution. “[This album] means growth, and an opportunity to learn more about myself,” Jones said. “As I see people’s reactions and feedback, as I perform the title song, and as I live in this album, I’ll continue to have new revelations about myself and who I want to become next.”

As for the person Jones is destined to evolve into—the sky’s the limit. Appearing in several projects across film, television, and theater, this multihyphenate can excel at whatever she sets her mind to. When asked why now was the best time for the world to hear this new body of work, Jones responded, “I’m my toughest critic, so I just wanted to do things that I felt like were fresh and inspiring—and that takes a lot of time and effort to find those things.”

“So, I feel like you give your all creatively and then you leave it all on the table,” she continued. “But this was definitely one of the most challenging things I’ve ever done, and I’m sure as I work on my next project it’ll be more different and more different obstacles—but it’s worth it. Anything good is worth the challenge.”

Jones’ meticulous process can be heard throughout the album’s 14 tracks. Clocking in at just over 40 minutes, Why Not More? features guest appearances from London On Da Track, Future, and YG Marley, who assists on the album’s title cut, along with production from Stargate, Cardiak, and WU10, among others. Records such as “Taste,” “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” and “Most Beautiful Design” showcase the artist’s versatility, as well as her progression as a vocalist.

“I think creatively as a songwriter I’ve gotten stronger,” Jones told ESSENCE. “I think as an artist, thinking of the entire world and the theme and the through line, I’ve gotten more intentional, and also on the production side, I’ve been a little bit more hands-on.”

While a debut release is a moment that needs to be celebrated, Jones basked in the moment while preparing for the future. Now, with a new partnership with the iconic vodka brand Grey Goose, a North American Tour kicking off in May, and filming for the fourth and final season of Bel-Air set to commence, the NAACP Image Award winner keeps herself as the top priority, because balance is key in order to survive in this ever-changing entertainment industry. “I’m really big on therapy,” she said. “Eating healthy and going to sleep at a reasonable time gives you energy so that you can give that to the crowd—it’s important to treat your body with respect.”

If you look deeper at Jones’ career, it’s easy to recognize how she’s achieved this level of success. Years of focused work, and a dedication to her craft—whether it be music, acting, or anything else she sets her mind to—has led to the woman that we see today, and makes her album title all the more fitting. Why Not More? isn’t really a question, but rather a statement, because Coco Jones still has so much to give.