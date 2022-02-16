No Masks, No Tests: Coachella Drops All Covid Protocols For Upcoming Festival

After already shirking vaccination requirements for its upcoming return, Coachella has loosened the reigns on COVID-19 safety even more.

In a shocking return to pre-pandemic form, Goldenvoice, the company that produces Coachella, Day N Vegas, Camp Flog Gnaw, and formerly Panorama NYC, has announced that there will now be no protocols in place for the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Not only will attendees not have to present proof of vaccination, but they will also not be required to present a negative COVID test, nor will they be required to wear masks on any part of the festival grounds, indoor or outdoor.

The festival boasts about 250,000 attendees each weekend of performances, installations, and activations, including those who remain on-site at its famed campgrounds.

Coachella’s health and safety guidelines acknowledge that these requirements are subject to change at any time as local rules shift, but as for now, these protocols are in accordance with the state of California’s current COVID rules and mandates.

Variety reports that the California Department of Public Health has issued new guidelines eliminating the need for proof of vaccination as a requirement for attendance at large-scale outdoor events, effective starting today.

This news comes right on the heels of the rapidly spreading Omicron subvariant sweeping the country throughout the months of December and January, once again leading to the cancellations of large gatherings, long lines at testing and vaccination sites, and causing strain at hospitals and medical treatment facilities nationwide.

Like most large-scale music festivals, Coachella has made many adjustments in the wake of the pandemic. The 2020 festival was originally pushed from April to October before being scrapped altogether, and 2021 festival was also cancelled in the wake of the Coronavirus. This year’s concerts will be the first festival since 2019.

Coachella 2022 will take place April 15-17 and April 22-24, featuring performances from Kanye West, Big Sean, Megan Thee Stallion, Ari Lennox, Doja Cat, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Freddie Gibbs, and Masego, among others.