CNN Films And OWN Acquire Luther Vandross Documentary 'Never Too Much'

At the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation today, CNN announced that CNN Films, in partnership with OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, unveiled their acquisition of the highly anticipated documentary feature Luther: Never Too Much.

ESSENCE previously reported that the film made its debut at the Sundance Festival, and now it’s making its way to the silver screen. Luther: Never Too Much received widespread acclaim, culminating in a standing ovation and glowing reviews.

Under the direction and executive production of Dawn Porter, alongside producers Trish D Chetty, Ged Doherty, Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, and Leah Smith, Luther: Never Too Much offers unparalleled access to Vandross’s iconic-yet-short life.

‘Luther: Never Too Much’ has been acquired by CNN Films and OWN

Porter, renowned for her work on John Lewis: Good Trouble, this latest venture delves into the life and legacy of the man known as the Velvet Voice. A collaboration between Raindog Films, Foxxhole Productions, and Sony Music Entertainment, the documentary offers an intimate portrayal of Vandross’s journey to becoming one of the most celebrated and influential figures in the music industry.

Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals, and creative development, lauded the documentary, emphasizing CNN Films’ commitment to presenting intimate portraits of beloved musicians. She expressed her honor in collaborating with Porter and OWN to celebrate Vandross’s enduring legacy and his iconic contributions to music.

Luther: Never Too Much is a testament to Vandross’s unparalleled talent and enduring impact. Through rare archival footage and insightful interviews with his closest friends and musical collaborators, including luminaries like Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, Valerie Simpson, and Roberta Flack, the film paints a vivid portrait of the vocal virtuoso.

Porter expressed her excitement about the project, stating, “Luther’s music is timeless, his legacy is unsurpassed, and we can’t wait for all of his fans new and old to experience his brilliance.”

The acquisition of the documentary extends beyond traditional television, as CNN Films and OWN have secured both television and SVOD rights for the US and Canada, which ensures that audiences across North America will have access to stream the film.

‘Luther: Never Too Much’ will make it’s television debut to viewers in 2025 on CNN, OWN, and Max.