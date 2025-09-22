Let cktrl’s Debut Album “spirit” Calm Your Nervous System 

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Top cures for a stressful day? Of course, the obvious: prayer and meditation, exercise, a spa day, and a good chat with a friend. I’d argue that ckrtl’s—pronounced “control,” serving as a cryptonym for “can’t keep to reality”—music could be added to that list as well. Afterall, the Jazz-fusion and genre-bending artist, based in London, is known for his dreamy soundscapes and poetic aesthetic.

His debut album, spirit—which includes ambient, saxophone and string-infused songs like “balance” and “april”—out now, is no exception. “I was reading a lot of bell hooks while making this album,” cktrl, né Bradley Miller, tells me at Hotel Chelsea in Manhattan—hours before his album listening party. Specifically, he often turned to her quote, “healing is an act of communion,” from her book All About Love. It makes sense, as the album explores the true ins and outs of one’s healing journey and is a nod to the fact that only true healing can be done amongst community and with deep inner work. “The process of the album gave me the tools to explore, imagine and unlearn,” he says. Afterall, “I’m curious about different ways of thinking. I’m just a student to this life thing really,” he adds.

Looking back, before rap, DJing, and playing instruments like clarinet, saxophone, and piano piqued his interest, he recalls his parents getting him his first Hi-Fi system. The albums he started off with were Bob Marley’s Survival and Michael Jackson’s Black and White. “Sonically they were from two very different worlds, but I knew I always wanted to make something in between the two,” he says. Meanwhile, his mom, being from Montserrat, was often found listening to a lot of Soca, and his dad, who is Jamaican, would play a lot of Reggae and Teddy Pendergrass. “What sparked my passion for music was listening to how these artists made people feel,” he says. “I wanted to do that, too.” And he has, and continues to do so—whether it’s via a collaboration with singer Mereba on the soul-touching song “zero,” or the new project that will immediately quiet your mind on even your most stressful days.

And with music so heavily inspired by healing, self-care and wellness practices are obviously very important to the musician as well. His approach to making music, for one, is a major grounding practice for him. “I like to go in nature and play my instruments,” the musician—who even uses sounds from nature in his own music—says. “It helps me clear my mind and process.” Otherwise, he enjoys taking walks, trying different braided hairstyles, herbal remedies, exercise, and, of course, spending time with loved ones. “They’re my main motivation,” he says. “If you’re good, everyone’s good. I love them all dearly.”

These same practices will come in handy through his next musical chapter, too. A busy one that will include playing live shows in select European cities. Additionally, he’ll be releasing videos to coincide with the album. “That’s something that’s very important to me,” he says. “It’s not something I’ve focused a lot on in the past, but I’m excited to now.” And, although his debut album has been a major part of his own personal healing process, he understands that there’s always work to be done. “I think I’m always gonna be on this journey as I’m human, full of contradictions and constantly challenging them,” he says. Still, “I’ve learned, more than anything, you need to give yourself time and be gentle and tough at the same time on your journey of coming home to yourself,” he adds. “That toughness shows up as decisions rather than feelings.” In other words, “you have to choose to be ready rather than feeling that you’re ready.”