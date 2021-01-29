Loading the player…

Today the world mourns the passing of Cicely Tyson. As much an activist as she was an actress, over seven decades in Hollywood, Tyson broke down many barriers as a Black woman. Thankfully, she is one of the few who was given her flowers right until the end.

From disruptive roles to groundbreaking firsts, Tyson achieved a great deal in her 96 years — 70 of which she spent on stage and on screens, big and small. Here’s a look at some of her most memorable honors and awards.