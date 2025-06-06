Courtesy

There’s something deeply nostalgic about a great remix. The kind that slows time, flips the mood, and gives you permission to feel something new—even in a song you thought you already knew inside out. For Ciara, who came of age during the golden era of R&B, the remix was a space to play, reimagine, and reintroduce a feeling from a fresh angle.

And with the release of her new remix to “Ecstasy”—a slow-burning standout from her CiCi EP—Ciara honors that lineage. But she doesn’t do it alone. She invites two of her closest artistic sisters, Teyana Taylor and Normani, to help her reimagine the track not just as a musical moment, but a statement of sensual solidarity.

“The timing couldn’t be anymore perfect,” Ciara tells ESSENCE. “I just knew that both Teyana and Normani would bring something special to this record. Their tones are beautiful, distinct, and they each carry this energy that amplifies the sexy feel of the song.”

The production doesn’t shout, it lingers in the spaces between the vocals, giving the three women room to explore vulnerability, seduction, and softness in their own registers. Where the original version was hypnotic in its restraint, the remix feels like velvet being unraveled—deeper, warmer, and unafraid of the pause.

“When Ci hit me about jumping on this remix, it was an automatic yes,” Taylor shares. “To be part of this moment with two queens I love so much? That’s Black girl magic. We’re bringing the sensual, the sisterhood, and the soul.”

It’s that sense of togetherness that defines the remix. Not just as a rework of a song, but as a creative union between three women who understand that power isn’t always loud—and that unity, especially in a competitive industry, is its own radical act.

“Coming together with Teyana and Normani is so meaningful to me,” Ciara reflects. “Our sisterhood, the love we have for each other—it’s real. They’re true trailblazers in urban pop culture and for this generation. And to do something like this together? It just feels rare and special.”

For Normani, it’s a dream realized. “Being on a song with two incredible entertainers like Ciara and Teyana is actually an out-of-body experience,” she says. “I’ve looked up to both of them for so long. They’ve paved the way for artists like me. This is a full-circle moment—and I’m so proud to be part of it.”

Their voices on the track don’t compete for space. Instead, they bend and blend into one another, moving in sync.

“I kept having pinch-me moments while we were finishing it,” Ciara says. “Doing the backgrounds together gave me chills. Watching it all come together so beautifully—I knew we had something special.”

But there’s more at work here than melody. Ciara has always been intentional about lifting up other women, and this remix is an extension of that. “The more we come together, the stronger we are,” she says. “Whether it’s about breaking boundaries, earning our seats at the tables we deserve, or changing how women are respected in the industry—we’re doing it together. I’ll always live in the land of: the more support, the better.”

“Ecstasy” is a reminder that softness is strength, that sisterhood can be a strategy, and that Black women creating together is a form of joy politics in itself.

When listeners press play, Ciara wants them to be transported—not just to the early 2000s, where R&B reigned supreme, but to a space where sensuality, collaboration, and legacy feel sacred. “I hope people feel that good old nostalgic vibe,” she says. “The kind that made you dance in the mirror or turn down the lights and let the music just take over. I hope my girls tap in and turn up their sexy—because every now and then, we need that.”

