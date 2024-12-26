17 Black Sitcom Christmas Episodes To Get You In The Holiday Spirit

08

One on One, “Everybody Loves Whom?”

Duane isn’t living with his mom anymore so he’s throwing a holiday feast, which no one seems excited about. Breanna’s mom Nicole — played by Tichina Arnold — comes to the party with her new man and Flex, who was sure she was still in love with him, gets jealous — which his girlfriend is not here for. There’s an awkward moment between Breanna and Arnaz and his gift to her might mean more than friendship.