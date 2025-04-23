Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, And More Set Detroit On Fire At 2025 Tycoon Music Festival

Courtesy

If there was any confusion on what defines a tycoon, put the dictionary down and scour the internet for clips from the 2025 Tycoon Music Festival, as its lineup was a clear illustration of the word.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 19: Chris Brown performs onstage during the Tycoon Music Festival at Little Caesars Arena on April 19, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

This past weekend saw the return of the annual festival, in its sixth iteration, in none other than the Motor City. Headlined by global superstar Chris Brown, the star power was infused throughout the entire roster of performers, including Detroit’s own Skilla Baby, Fabolous, Gucci Mane, and Wiz Khalifa. The annual event, created by Brown’s manager Anthony ‘Ant’ Wilson, also boasted surprise appearances from other heavy hitters such as Sexyy Red, G-Herbo, and Detroit natives Payroll Giovanni and Tee Grizzley. The event may have taken place at the singular location of Little Caesars Arena, but the eager attendees who traveled from every corner of the city, coupled with the high-energy performances, set the scene for something bigger — a celebratory night for music lovers and Detroit.

That intersection was made abundantly clear as Skilla Baby kicked off the high-octane night with a smooth string of his viral hits that have catapulted him to new heights, such as “CFWM” and “Tay B Style.” While his performance has certainly made its rounds on TikTok since, it wasn’t because of his vocals or stamina (which were both on point), but his crowd participation. It’s no secret that the rapper has amassed a legion of women fans all across the country, and last Saturday night proved why. The artist’s confident stroll into the crowd to interact with the beautiful women from Detroit showcased his loyalty to his fan base. The night also showcased just how loyal and elated the fan bases of OG rappers can be, thanks to Fabolous and Gucci Mane’s sets.

Fabolous’ performance was nothing short of fabulous as the Brooklyn native reintroduced the crowd to some of his nostalgic hits like “So Into You” and “Make Me Better.” The rapper’s legendary discography was on full display with the energy of the crowd acting as his hype man, going bar for bar on most, if not all, of his songs.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 19: Gucci Mane performs onstage during the Tycoon Music Festival at Little Caesars Arena on April 19, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

It’s the same sheer excitement that occurred when Atlanta’s very own Gucci Mane took the stage in an all-Black ensemble reminiscent of his earlier eras. The veteran rapper’s chill ensemble was accented by pieces from his impressive jewelry collection, which adorned him as he hyped the crowd for his very own star attraction: his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, a stunning sight to behold, was the main attraction as she accompanied her husband’s searing rendition of “Freaky Gurl.” As Gucci Mane continued to light up the stage and perform some of his fan-favorites like “Photoshoot,” and “I Get the Bag,” that heat quickly transitioned into smoke, thanks to Wiz Khalifa.

For his performance, the Pittsburgh representative opted for a more lighthearted vibe than his predecessors. From his abs of steel to the live rendition of his melodic bars that have become synonymous with his brand, it was his affirmations that truly set the tone. Jaunting from one end of the stage to the next, the number of bars he dropped was just as impressive as the gems that followed. While Khalifa paraded around the stage, blunt in hand, tossing large, plastic makeshift joints into the crowd, the crowd was primed for the headliner himself, Chris Brown.

While concertgoers have a little ways until Brown’s highly anticipated Breezy Bowl world tour, his performance at this festival offered a glimpse of what’s to come. As Breezy shuffled between his extensive catalog of songs that date back to the early 2000s, the performance confirmed what he has shown us time and time again: his sheer talent, imbued with a solid work ethic. Whether it was his walk down memory lane with his nostalgic hits or bringing out Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby to perform Gorgeous, Brown left the arena just as astonished as he did 20 years ago when he debuted.