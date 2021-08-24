Chlöe Bailey Has A Solo Album Coming

Chlöe Bailey is ready to make a big splash as a solo artist. It has been revealed the singer will be performing individually at the 2021 MTV VMAs ahead of the release of her upcoming album. Bailey is 1/2 of R&B duo Chloe x Halle with her younger sister, Halle Bailey.

“Chlöe — who is half of Chlöe x Halle — will make her solo debut with the TV premiere of “Have Mercy” off of her upcoming album,” Billboard wrote. “Her set is a follow-up to last year’s VMA pre-show performance by Chlöe x Halle, in which the sisters sang a sparkly rendition of “Ungodly Hour.”

On Chlöe’s 23rd birthday, she teased her first solo single, “Have Mercy,” which will be accompanied by a music video. She also performed by herself twice earlier this year under the mononym Chloe. Her Good Morning America rendition of “Feeling Good,” which was famously covered by Nina Simone, has amassed over 200,000 views on YouTube.

The singing duo, who are signed to Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, appeared on the first-ever digital cover of ESSENCE in 2018. In 2020, they were nominated for 3 Grammys following the release of their sophomore project, Ungodly Hour. As a unit, they liquify the bounds of pop with stacked, soulful harmonies and bubbly production.

During an exclusive interview with ESSENCE’s Girls United, the sisters also shared they are embarking on a tour in support their Ungodly Hour album.

“We are always working constantly, but what is so exciting is that Chloe is starting to release her own solo music, and I (Halle) have just finished this wild two year ride of filming The Little Mermaid. Next year we are looking to tour our [Ungodly Hour] album together since we rolled that out during quarantine pandemic time,” they said.

Catch the MTV VMAs live broadcast from the Barclays Center on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on MTV.