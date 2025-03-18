Chiney Ogwumike To Release The First-Ever Scripted Series Based On The WNBA, ‘The W’

Chiney Ogwumike. Photo Courtesy of ESPN.

Today, two-time WNBA All-Star and ESPN host Chiney Ogwumike announced the first-ever scripted series based on the WNBA titled The W. The show is a half-hour comedy about a rookie player and her inexperienced agent navigating the trials and tribulations of the world of women’s professional basketball.

Loosely based on the true story of Ogwumike and her longtime business partner and agent, Allison Galer. The two decided to break the mold in 2014 when Ogwumike, the #1 WNBA Draft pick that year, chose then 24-year-old Galer as her agent. This is the first inside look into both the good and bad side of women’s sports.

Dedicated to increasing women’s visibility in media and connecting the worlds of women’s sports and entertainment through bold storytelling, Victorious is redefining what it means to win for women. Victorious is a female-founded production entity led by Ogwumike and Galer, who previously created and executive produced the Sports Emmy-nominated ESPN Films documentary 144, which documented the unprecedented 2020 WNBA season amidst a global pandemic..

“Our mission with Victorious is to build a future where women in sports can win big,” said Ogwumike. “One of the most invaluable lessons that I have learned as a professional athlete, broadcaster, and ambassador is that we no longer have to wait for opportunities, we can create them. We are in an era where barriers are being broken, ceilings are being shattered and the world is finally taking notice. And with our groundbreaking first project, we will bring the main topic to the mainstream. In that spirit, Victorious is a purpose-driven platform that will forge new pathways for us to celebrate our own wins.”

Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch will serve as showrunners for The W and will co-write the pilot with Tori Collins. Executive producers for the series include Helen Estabrook, Lajoie St. George, and Jodi Hildebrand of Condé Nast’s Glamour Studios, alongside Ogwumike and Galer of Victorious. Universal Television will serve as the studio for the series.

“With Victorious and our first-of-its-kind scripted project, we are creating meaningful opportunities that show women in sports winning at the highest levels,” said Galer, Disrupt the Game’s Founder and President. “As an advocate and teammate of female athletes for over a decade, I know firsthand the power of women’s sports and its exceptional ability to capture hearts and minds. With media coverage accelerating, superstar status shining, and investment expanding, Victorious will be the go-to vehicle for women’s sports stories to reach and captivate global audiences.”