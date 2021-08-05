‘Cherish The Day’ Is Returning To OWN For Season 2: Meet The Cast

Cherish The Day, the romantic drama from Emmy-winning and Academy Award-nominated creator Ava DuVernay, ARRAY Filmworks, and Warner Bros. Television made new additions to its cast. On August 4, the Oprah Winfrey Network announced that Richard Roundtree and Terri J. Vaughn signed on for the show’s second season as Mandeville “MV” St. James, and Anastasia, respectively.

The second season of OWN’s anthology series chronicles the rekindling of a specific romance— the love story of Ellis Moran (Henry Simmons) and Sunday St. James (Joy Bryant), who fell in love in high school but find themselves reunited in the city of New Orleans. Ellis is a former professional basketball player who is currently a single father of two, and Sunday is a vegan chef on the brink of international notoriety. Each episode of the season-long narrative unfolds in a single day to reveal significant moments in a relationship that compel us to hold true to the ones we care about, from the extraordinary to the regular, day-to-day experiences.

“Ava and her immensely talented team of creators are telling dynamic and moving love stories depicting the many facets of marriage and relationships that resonate deeply with our audience,” stated Tina Perry, president of OWN. “We are so excited for season two and a new beautiful Black love story.”

“Our ‘Cherish the Day’ audience embraced and applauded the evolution of a Black couple building a life together in our first season, and we can’t wait to bring another story of love and connection to the small screen,” shared DuVernay. “Everyone here at ARRAY Filmworks is so pleased to continue our exploration of romance day by day alongside our partners at Warner Bros. and OWN.”

Production for “Cherish the Day” began last month, and the series was ranked #1 in its time period on average across all of cable networks with Black women, households, and total viewers – an initiative Ava DuVernay hopes to continue in season two, with the help of Roundtree and Vaughn as new additions to an amazing cast.