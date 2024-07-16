Chelsea Gray And The Las Vegas Aces’ Road To WNBA History

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Aces have a claim to be the WNBA’s greatest dynasty ever. But for that claim to become fact, they must do something the WNBA hasn’t seen in years—win a third consecutive championship.

Thankfully, their star point guard and Finals MVP, Chelsea Gray, made her return from injury on June 19th after missing the team’s first 12 games. Her impact was felt immediately, including two blowout wins in her first two games back. For Gray, it wasn’t a readjustment at all. “It’s more of a ‘we’re back at it’ feeling,” she says. “I’m still working my way back, but I’m very comfortable as far as knowing who I am playing with.”

That comfortability has shown on the court. Since Gray’s return the Aces have only lost one game, including reeling off six straight wins. It’s been a complete 180 for the Aces, and they are back to looking like the championship contenders everyone expected them to be entering the season.

“I am an X-factor for this team,” the Duke graduate tells ESSENCE. “My teammates were kind of playing out of position with me not out there, so there’s a calmness with me being back in the lineup. They know the point guard is there and they can go to their spot.”

A great point guard truly does make the game easier for everyone, and Gray is one of the league’s best. With her on the floor, the Aces have outscored their opponents by an average of 10.3 points. It’s a night and day difference with her back, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise for someone nicknamed the ‘Point Gawd’—a name first given to her by the great Candace Parker. She shares this nickname with another legendary PG, Chris Paul, and they both possess many of the same traits as well.

“My IQ, knowledge of the game, and leadership are the three things that are huge for me when I’m out on the floor,” Gray explains. “I have this great feeling of who hasn’t touched the ball in a while or what kind of defenses opposing teams are playing.”

In 2022, it was the steady veteran presence of Gray that led them to the first championship in the Aces’ franchise history. The following year, it was the dominance and emergence of the WNBA’s new face, A’ja Wilson. “Do you see what she’s doing?” Gray says of the superstar forward. “She is the best player in the world, no question! I get to pass to her every day. It’s not just about her scoring, her ability defensively as well. She is the total package. Anybody that says anything different is tripping and hasn’t watched the game.”

The last two Finals MVPs will also be teammates in Paris during the Olympic Games in a few weeks, but the 12-woman roster didn’t come without controversy. There was a lot of debate around who didn’t make the team, specifically for two rookies, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. The former has come on strong recently, breaking multiple WNBA records, including the rookie rebounding record previously held by Wilson. Reese’s strong play culminated with her becoming the first rookie this season to win the WNBA Player Of The Week award. Gray sees similarities between the hoopers but thinks the comparison is unfair to both players.

“I think that it does them both an injustice because one, Angel’s a rookie that’s still learning, and two, A’ja is playing the best basketball she’s ever played in my opinion,” Gray states. “I’m excited about the trajectory of Angel Reese. I think she works hard, she’s a great rebounder and has the potential to be a great defender like A’ja. I just might be biased because she’s my teammate and my dog, and I think she’s amazing. It’s just a hard comparison to make when she’s playing her best basketball and is the best player in the world.”

The Olympics will be a much-needed break for Gray and her teammates. They have played longer than any other WNBA team each of the last two seasons, and hope to make it a third this year. Outside of making history, this championship run has a little extra motivation. “My purpose and drive have shifted with the birth of my son–he’s a bundle of joy that’s given me a new perspective,” she says.

Gray has done it all during her legendary career. She’s already an Olympic gold medalist, a champion three times over, and a WNBA Finals MVP. You can also add a mother to that extensive resume. She’s not chasing anything anymore, except for basketball lore. If she can help guide the Las Vegas Aces to a never done before three-peat this summer, the Hall Of Fame won’t be the only place her name will be etched in.

With her name along the likes of Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, and Rebekkah Brunson, she’ll be known as one of the game’s greatest winners ever.