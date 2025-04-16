(Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for M2M Construction)

There’s something sacred about a Black cookout. The smoky scent of ribs in the air, two-step anthems playing from a Bluetooth speaker, and aunties doing the wobble in sundresses and sneakers. It’s more than a meal—it’s memory-making. And this summer, R&B legend Charlie Wilson is bottling up that very magic and taking it on the road.

Introducing Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout, a 21-city celebration of Black music, joy, and kinship, featuring a lineup that reads like a greatest hits playlist: Babyface, K-Ci Hailey, and El DeBarge. The tour kicks off at the Hollywood Bowl on August 27 (without DeBarge for select dates) and a night of high notes, harmony, and homegrown vibes.

“This tour is unlike anything I’ve done before,” Wilson shared in a statement. “As someone who truly loves R&B, getting to share the stage with my friends Babyface, K-Ci, and El is something I’m really looking forward to… The R&B cookout is gonna be one big family reunion for us and our fans.”

For longtime fans of Charlie Wilson—the voice behind The Gap Band’s “Outstanding” and solo hits like “There Goes My Baby”—this moment is major. If he wasn’t already, this tour is solidifying him as a cultural Unc, the kind who gives hugs that last, wisdom that lingers, and songs that soundtrack our lives.

And while the music alone is worth the price of admission, the tour experience goes deeper. In select cities, fans will be treated to an actual all-you-can-eat cookout, complete with classic dishes, specialty cocktails, and a vibe curated for the culture. Think: soul food meets soul music, under one nostalgic summer sky.

“The idea came naturally,” said Michael Paran, CEO of P Music Group and co-producer of the tour. “Instead of building the perfect cookout playlist, I wanted to bring it to life… This tour is about more than just great performances. It’s about capturing that feeling.”

And that feeling? It’s remembering your first love as Babyface croons “Whip Appeal.” It’s El DeBarge’s falsetto floating like smoke through an open window. It’s love, legacy, and rhythm—seasoned and slow-cooked.

So whether you’re pulling up with your day ones or rolling solo, Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout is where the culture will be gathered this fall. See the full list of tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

Aug. 27 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

Aug. 29 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion*

Sept. 5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 6 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sept. 7 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sept. 11 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sept. 12 – New York, NY – Jones Beach Amphitheater

Sept. 13 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Sept. 14 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Sept. 19 – Raleigh, NC – Coast Union Music Park

Sept. 20 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Arena

Sept. 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – United Home Amphitheater

Sept. 26 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheater

Sept. 28 – Dallas, TX – Toyota Music Pavilion

Oct. 3 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Arena^

Oct. 4 – Atlanta, GA – Chastain Park*

Oct. 5 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 10 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Oct. 11 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater*

Oct. 12 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

*No El DeBarge