Chance The Rapper To Host Reimagined ‘Punk’d’

MTV’s Punk’d is being revived and instead of Ashton Kutcher pulling off clutch-your-pearl pranks, this time it’s good guy Chance the Rapper.

The reimagined series will see the Chicago native taking the reins with new pranks and tons of laughs in bite-sized videos, rolling out on the new mobile video platform Quibi.

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” the Grammy-winning rapper said in a statement. “I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.”

A 24-second teaser of series features Chance pranking rapper Megan thee Stallion when she sees a full grown gorilla break out of its cage and seemingly storm the SUV she’s riding in.

The teaser also gives a little taste of the mischief Chance is stirring up this time around, including blowing up stuff, and dropping boulders on cars.

Quibi is set to launch on April 6.

