Music executive Chaka Zulu was reportedly shot on Sunday night in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.
Zulu was shot alongside two other men around 11:35 PM at an undisclosed location on Peachtree Road, according to 11 Alive. All three men were transported to a nearby hospital, where one victim, 23-year-old Artez Benton, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officers investigating the incident report that the shooting occurred after an argument that sprang up in the parking lot of the location. Zulu, longtime manager of rapper and actor Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges and co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records, sustained unspecified injuries in the shooting. However, as former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed reports to WSB-TV reporters, he is fortunately already on the mend.
“We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering,” Reed said. “The family thanks everyone for their well-wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time.”
Friends, family, and celebrity associates sent their prayers and well-wishes for the entertainment industry picture, hoping for his speedy recovery.
We here at ESSENCE also send our thoughts and well-wishes for Chaka Zulu’s recovery.