Music executive Chaka Zulu was reportedly shot on Sunday night in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.

Zulu was shot alongside two other men around 11:35 PM at an undisclosed location on Peachtree Road, according to 11 Alive. All three men were transported to a nearby hospital, where one victim, 23-year-old Artez Benton, was pronounced dead on the scene.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 12: Chaka Zulu attends Made in Lagos Tour After Party at Republic Lounge on October 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Officers investigating the incident report that the shooting occurred after an argument that sprang up in the parking lot of the location. Zulu, longtime manager of rapper and actor Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges and co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records, sustained unspecified injuries in the shooting. However, as former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed reports to WSB-TV reporters, he is fortunately already on the mend.

“We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering,” Reed said. “The family thanks everyone for their well-wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time.”

Friends, family, and celebrity associates sent their prayers and well-wishes for the entertainment industry picture, hoping for his speedy recovery.

Prayers for Brother Chaka Zulu https://t.co/5qf3gmS7Hy — Dr. Love (@questlove) June 27, 2022

God. Please if you have a moment please throw a prayer up for one of the best ppl i know.

Chaka Zulu. We need you. — Scottie. (@ScottieBeam) June 27, 2022

Sending prayers to a good friend and someone I’ve worked with for over 30 years, Chaka Zulu. He was shot and wounded last night. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 27, 2022

Prayers up for Chaka Zulu 🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) June 27, 2022

Before Chaka become a beloved leader in the ATL, he belonged to Harlem. Countless early 90s nights uptown with he and his whole fam. Prayers up indeed. #chakazulu — dream hampton (@dreamhampton) June 28, 2022

We here at ESSENCE also send our thoughts and well-wishes for Chaka Zulu’s recovery.