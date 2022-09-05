Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Emmy Award For Vocal Performance In Marvel's ‘What If...?’

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

The late Chadwick Boseman has been honored with a posthumous Emmy for his voice-over role in Marvel’s What If…? Series.

During the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony on Saturday night, Boseman won in the outstanding character voice-over performance category for his role as Star-Lord T’Challa in the “What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?” episode. The award marked both Boseman’s first Emmy nomination, as well as his first win.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chadwick’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, accepted the award on the behalf of her late husband. Taking the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, She addressed a captivated crowd at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, speaking about how inspiring it was to see her life partner work so diligently while dealing with the effects of colon cancer and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I learned that Chad was nominated for this award, I started thinking about everything that was going on when he was recording — everything that was going on in the world and in our world and just being in such awe of his commitment and his dedication,” Chadwick’s spouse said.

Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“And what a beautifully aligned moment it really is that one of the last things he would work on would not only be revisiting a character that was so important to him and his career and to the world, but also that it be an exploration of something new, diving into a new potential future — particularly with everything he spoke about purpose and finding the reason that you are here on the planet on this very time,” she added. “You can’t understand your purpose unless you’re willing to ask, ‘What if,’ unless you’re willing to say, ‘What if the universe is conspiring in my favor, what if it’s me?’”

Ledward Boseman concluded her heartfelt speech by saying: “Thank you so much for the honor — Chad would be so honored, and I’m honored on his behalf.”

Chadwick previously played T’Challa in 2018’s Black Panther. The second installment of the franchise Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is slated for release this November, with much of the original cast, along with director Ryan Coogler returning for this highly anticipated sequel.

The Marvel series What If … ? is currently streaming on Disney+.